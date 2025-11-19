Battlefield 6 will be available for free all week. Electronic Arts will let you check out a big chunk of the game

EA DICE released a massive update for Battlefield 6 today, which is the second of three installments of the first season. After dropping that patch, the devs decided to keep the momentum going and entice new players to try out the shooter from November 25 to December 2 fans can play the sixth installment for free.

However, this doesn't mean full access to the game's content. For a week, players can try out five different multiplayer modes across three maps. Unfortunately, Electronic Arts hasn't specified which game modes and arenas these will be.

The offer mentioned above is sure to make players who are thinking about buying the game happy, as well as those more casual fans of fast-paced FPS games. Active players of the sixth Battlefield aren't too happy right now because the recent update reset all their key settings.

Battlefield 6 was released on October 10, 2025, on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.

