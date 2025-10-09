Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is set to get a solid dose of new content. Excellent RPG reached a delightful milestone, despite being available on Game Pass
The developers of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 aren't slowing down. After the huge success of the game, which sold more than 5 million copies, the Sandfall Interactive studio has announced a major update.
At the end of April this year, one of the biggest surprises of 2025 in the gaming industry took place. That was when Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, an incredibly atmospheric jRPG created by the French studio Sandfall Interactive, was released. The title received excellent reviews and quickly won the hearts of players worldwide.
It has just been revealed that the game has reached an impressive milestone of 5 million copies sold. This achievement is even more impressive considering that the game is also available on Game Pass, which usually limits sales.
However, this isn't the end of Sandfall Interactive's successes. The devs announced that the soundtrack for Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which may earn historic Grammy nominations, has already surpassed 333 million plays since its release.
Devs thank fans and announce an update
To celebrate the game's impressive success, the studio announced that they are working on an update that will be available on all platforms. It will include:
- a new playable environment;
- fresh boss battles;
- additional outfits for all expedition members;
- more language versions.
Furthermore, the creators hinted that there are more surprises in store, and they're super excited to share what they're working on next.
