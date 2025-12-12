It couldn't be any other way, The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year is THIS GAME. You know perfectly well what game I mean

The Game Awards 2025 pointed out the best games of the year. It is no great surprise that when it comes to the most important awards, there were no surprises.

Hubert Sledziewski

At The Game Awards, there were no surprises. The best game of 2025 was Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which won a total of 9 awards. A similar script was written for the most anticipated release, and for the second year in a row, it turned out to be GTA 6. The Witcher 4 had to settle for less, but assuming that Rockstar Game's project is released on November 19, CD Projekt Red's RPG should win in this category next year.

Below you will find the winners of all 30 categories.

The Game Awards 2025

Game of the Year

Winner

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Sandfall Interactive)

Remaining nominations

  1. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (Kojima Productions)
  2. Donkey Kong: Bananza (Nintendo)
  3. Hades II (Supergiant Games)
  4. Hollow Knight: Silksong (Team Cherry)
  5. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Warhorse Studios)

Gamer's choice

Winner

  1. Wuthering Waves

Remaining nominations

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  2. Dispatch
  3. Genshin Impact
  4. Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Action/Adventure Game

Winner

  1. Hollow Knight: Silksong

Remaining nominations

  1. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  2. Ghost of Yotei
  3. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle
  4. Split Fiction

Best RPG

Winner

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Remaining nominations

  1. Avowed
  2. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  3. The Outer Worlds 2
  4. Monster Hunter: Wilds

Best strategy/simulation

Winner

  1. Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

Remaining nominations

  1. The Alters
  2. Jurassic World Evolution 3
  3. Sid Meier's Civilization VII
  4. Tempest Rising
  5. Two Point Museum

Best Sports/Racing Game

Winner

  1. Mario Kart World

Remaining nominations

  1. EA Sports FC 26
  2. F1 25
  3. ReMatch
  4. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

Best Action

Winner

  1. Hades II

Remaining nominations

  1. Battlefield 6
  2. Doom: The Dark Ages
  3. Ninja Gaiden 4
  4. Shinobi: Art of Vengeance

Multiplayer

Winner

  1. Arc Raiders

Remaining nominations

  1. Battlefield 6
  2. Elden Ring: Nightreign
  3. Peak
  4. Split Fiction

Best Family Game

Winner

  1. Donkey Kong: Bananza

Remaining nominations

  1. LEGO Party!
  2. LEGO Voyagers
  3. Mario Kart World
  4. Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds
  5. Split Fiction

Best Indie Game

Winner

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Remaining nominations

  1. Absolum
  2. Ball x Pit
  3. Blue Prince
  4. Hades II
  5. Hollow Knight: Silksong

Games for Impact

Winner

  1. South of Midnight

Remaining nominations

  1. Consume Me
  2. Despelote
  3. Lost Records: Bloom & Rage
  4. Wanderstop

Best Fighting Game

Winner

  1. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves

Remaining nominations

  1. 2XKO
  2. Capcom Fighting Collection 2
  3. Mortal Kombat: Legacy Kollection
  4. Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage

Best VR/AR Game

Winner

  1. The Midnight Walk

Remaining nominations

  1. Alien: Rogue Incursion
  2. Arken Age
  3. Ghost Town
  4. Marvel’s Deadpool VR

Best Mobile Game

Winner

  1. Umamusume: Pretty Derby

Remaining nominations

  1. Destiny: Rising
  2. Persona 5: The Phantom X
  3. Sonic Rumble
  4. Wuthering Waves

Best Game Direction

Winner

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Remaining nominations

  1. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  2. Ghost of Yotei
  3. Hades II
  4. Split Fiction

Best Narrative

Winner

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Remaining nominations

  1. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  2. Ghost of Yotei
  3. Kingdom Come: Deliverance II
  4. Silent Hill f

Best Art Direction

Winner

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Remaining nominations

  1. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  2. Ghost of Yotei
  3. Hades II
  4. Hollow Knight: Silksong

Best Acting Performance

Winner

  1. Jennifer English (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)

Remaining nominations

  1. Ben Starr (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
  2. Charlie Cox (Clair Obscur: Expedition 33)
  3. Erika Ishii (Ghost of Yotei)
  4. Konatsu Kato (Silent Hill f)
  5. Troy Baker (Indiana Jones and the Great Circle)

Best Debut Indie Game

Winner

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Remaining nominations

  1. Blue Prince
  2. despelote
  3. Dispatch
  4. Megabonk

Best Sound Design

Winner

  1. Battlefield 6

Remaining nominations

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33
  2. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach
  3. Ghost of Yotei
  4. Silent Hill f

Best Score and Music

Winner

  1. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (Lorien Testard)

Remaining nominations

  1. Hollow Knight: Silksong (Christopher Larkin)
  2. Hades II (Darren Korb)
  3. Ghost of Yotei (Toma Otowa)
  4. Death Stranding 2: On The Beach (Woodkid and Ludvig Forssell)

Best Community Support

Winner

  1. Baldur's Gate 3

Remaining nominations

  1. Final Fantasy XIV
  2. Fortnite
  3. Helldivers 2
  4. No Man's Sky

Most Anticipated Game

Winner

  1. Grand Theft Auto VI

Remaining nominations

  1. 007: First Light
  2. Marvel's Wolverine
  3. Resident Evil: Requiem
  4. The Witcher 4

Best Ongoing Game

Winner

  1. No Man's Sky

Remaining nominations

  1. Final Fantasy XIV
  2. Fortnite
  3. Helldivers 2
  4. Marvel Rivals

Best Game Adaptation

Winner

  1. The Last of Us – 2 Season

Remaining nominations

  1. A Minecraft Movie
  2. Devil May Cry
  3. Splinter Cell: Deathwatch
  4. Until Dawn

Innovation in Accessibility

Winner

  1. Doom: The Dark Ages

Remaining nominations

  1. Assassin's Creed: Shadows
  2. Atomfall
  3. EA Sports FC 26
  4. South of Midnight

Best E-sports Player

Winner

  1. Chovy (Jeong Ji-hoon)

Remaining nominations

  1. brawk (Brock Somerhalder)
  2. f0rsakeN (Jason Susanto)
  3. Kakeru (Kakeru Watanabe)
  4. MenaRD (Saul Leonardo)
  5. Zyw0o (Mathieu Herbaut)

Best E-sport Game

Winner

  1. Counter-Strike 2

Remaining nominations

  1. Dota 2
  2. League of Legends
  3. Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
  4. Valorant

Best E-sports Team

Winner

  1. Team Vitality (Counter-Strike 2)

Remaining nominations

  1. Gen.G (League of Legends)
  2. NRG (Valorant)
  3. Team Falcons (Dota 2)
  4. Team Liquid PH (Mobile Legends: Bang Bang)

Best Content Creator

Winner

  1. MoistCr1TiKaL

Remaining nominations

  1. Caedrel
  2. Kai Cenat
  3. Sakura Miko
  4. The Burnt Peanut

Game Changer

  1. Girls Make Games
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

April 24, 2025

Hubert Sledziewski

Has been writing professionally since 2016. He joined Gamepressure.com five years later - although he has known the service since he had access to the internet - to combine his love for words and games. Deals mainly with news and journalism. A sociologist by education, a gamer by passion. He started his gaming adventure at the age of four - with a Pegasus. Currently, prefers PC and demanding RPGs, but does not shy away from consoles or other genres. When he's not playing or writing, he enjoys reading, watching series (less often movies) and Premier League matches, listening to heavy music, and also walking the dog. Almost uncritically loves the work of Stephen King. Does not abandon plans to follow in his footsteps. However, he keeps his first "literary achievements" locked away deep in a drawer.

