Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 aims to do what no other game has achieved. Devs have cleverly avoided the trap that many RPGs fall into

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is in the running to snag a bunch of awards in upcoming events like the Golden Joystick Awards 2025, where it's up for six different categories. However, the French game is also vying for one nomination that no video game has ever received before.

Expedition 33 and a historic nomination

Laced Record has launched a campaign to promote the Expedition 33 soundtrack in two Grammy Award categories. These are:

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media; Best Song Written For Visual Media – the track "Lumiere" by Lorien Testard and Alice Duport-Percier has been chosen.

While the chances of securing a nomination in the first category seem quite high, it will be somewhat more challenging for the second category. The competition is significantly greater, as films and TV series are also considered.

However, Expedition 33 receiving a nomination in the category "Best Song Written for Visual Media" would be a historic moment. It was established in 1988 and to date, no video game song has achieved this feat.

We'll find out if things are different this time on November 7th when the Grammy nominations are announced.

Deus Ex Machina type trap

Expedition 33 lead writer Jennifer Svedberg-Yen recently spoke with Let's Play about "deus ex machina" type situations.

One thing that is something to keep an eye on is power creep. If you don't properly define the extent of somebody's abilities, then do you start to get into deus ex machina type situations or just like you know, oh, 'then they can just solve this!' and then you wonder, well, 'why didn't they just do this from the beginning?'

Deus ex machina is when problems suddenly get solved out of nowhere, in a way the player never saw coming. An example could be a character being suddenly saved by an allied army, even though nothing like that was hinted at before. These kinds of solutions happen no matter what players decide, which makes them feel like they have no control and messes up the story's believability.

Svedberg-Yen admitted that developers at Sandfall Interactive paid special attention to avoiding this common trap among RPGs. They succeeded by tightly integrating the characters' abilities with the gameplay.

We did have quite a lot of discussion around that, but I think in part because A) it's a game and abilities and skills are part of gameplay, and we really wanted gameplay to be able to have full freedom on how that would work. And I think the gameplay team did a fantastic job.

