Fields of Mistria 2026 roadmap is here. Full release is close but 1.0 is not the end of adventure

Eric Barone has reignited the love for fantasy farming simulators and brought it to wider audiences with his creation – Stardew Valley. While he is working on another project, Haunted Chocolatier, there are other agricultural themed games that are worth attention. One of such titles is without a doubt Fields of Mistria. It is still in Early Access, however, many changes and content updates are being released for this production. To be able to track what’s coming to Mistria in the next year, the developers have shared a roadmap. Here you will learn more about the plans that NPC Studio has for their game and when we can expect 1.0 release.

Roadmap for Fields of Mistria

Early Access is an opportunity for creators to kickstart their dream games. Fields of Mistria uses this time well, as it’s been only a bit more than a year since it was launched there, and now we’ve learnt that in the near future it will be fully released in version 1.0. Before that happens, though, there are more goodies that we can expect. What have the devs prepared for us?

RoadmapNPC Studio / X

At the beginning of 2026 “The Mines Update” is scheduled to land on our devices. As the name suggests, it focuses on Mines and underground adventures, including the final biome, adding more monsters, a spell, and making Mines Storyline complete. That’s not all, however, as the developers have a lot more in store with this upgrade. Extra NPC dialogues will be added, and a fresh romance option will be made possible. There are also more cosmetics coming in the form of furniture and decor, and pets will receive some goodies, too. And all of that is only a part of what’s coming.

We can expect a lot more later in 2026 when Fields of Mistria will reach maturity by getting its 1.0 update. It will further expand the game’s content by introducing Marriage and Children, raising hearts cap to 10, adding more Dungeon quests and rewards and concluding the Town Repair Storyline, among many others. Moreover, it will focus on technical aspect of the title, as Achievements are planned, as well as translations and performance optimizations.

This is not the end of the story, as the creators promise that 1.0 won’t be the end of the road. Nothing has been confirmed just yet, but they have claimed that there is more coming to the production past its EA period. We can only speculate that more updates will be prepared, maybe even a DLC? If this got you excited, you can stay up to date by following NPC Studio’s social media account on X where they often share the most recent information about their game. Have fun!