The Silksong naked mod that doesn’t exist, though for a moment, everyone thought it did. Hornet does lose her dress, but it’s just part of the game

Hollow Knight: Silksong has only been out a few days, and of course modders are already on it. Nexus is full of something to tone down boss fights, stop regular enemies from dealing double damage, or just boost player damage overall. Most of it is a response to players saying the game feels way too hard (check out our starting tips if you’re struggling). Meanwhile some naked Hornet screenshots have been floating around, supposedly from a special mod. But that’s another example of trolling, and judging by how many people bought into it, it was a pretty solid prank.

Don't fall for it, the Silksong naked mod is a lie

Tracking down the source of a rumor is always tricky, but this time it probably started on X. Pirat_Nation showed a few screenshots claiming there was a Silksong naked mod, and from there the whole thing blew up. Word spread like wildfire, and before long even Reddit had players convinced, frantically hunting for the mod.

Source: X

If people had just looked at who posted it, they’d have figured it out instantly – it’s spelled out right there in the bio. So falling for it is kinda on them. And seriously, don’t go clicking on any sketchy sites promising you can download this “mod.” It doesn’t exist, and if you do… well, let’s just say your eyes might never recover.

So when does Hornet lose her dress in Silksong?

Heads-up: minor Silksong spoiler ahead, but nothing too serious.

Alright, here’s the real story. Hornet does end up without her dress in Silksong, but it’s actually part of the game, not some fan-made mod. When she gets thrown into The Slab, her outfit gets taken away. There are a couple of places where this can happen if a cage-carrying guy grabs her, but the most common spot is over on the west side of Far Fields.

Source: Hollow Knight: Silksong; Developer: Team Cherry

Once you’re locked up in The Slab, you’re stripped of more than just clothes, you also lose your map and gear. I won’t spoil the rest though; it’s way more fun to discover how to get everything back for yourself. One thing’s certain, someone’s definitely going to make a mod that keeps her dress off for the entire game.