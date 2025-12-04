„Sell your soul for nothing.” GTA Online fans mock Rockstar's new offer, even though it's free

Rockstar is nudging GTA Online players to link their accounts with Discord, but some people aren't really sold on what they're offering.

The new week has brought more bonuses and discounts in the online mode of GTA V – from rewards for active play and completing challenges or just logging into the game, to boosts in experience and reputation points. On December 9, the DLC A Safehouse in the Hills will be released, allowing players to acquire an extravagant mansion.

Furthermore, Rockstar Games has prepared a completely new offer. Players who connect their Rockstar profile to their Discord account can expect "special rewards and more," starting with half a million virtual dollars in Grand Theft Auto Online.

Some players are joking that this bonus in GTAO is like getting "peanuts" or "10 pence in today's UK"—basically, nothing that would actually make players want to link their accounts. In theory, that's still free money, but even die-hard Rockstar fans are worried about the studio's server security. They're not sure if the risk of a data leak is worth the reward, which is just "two superyacht missions." We'll see if that's the only good thing about the developer's offer.