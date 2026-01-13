Cyberpunk 2077 creator explains why male V suddenly disappeared from ads

Many players wondered why the male V disappeared from marketing materials. A developer from CD Projekt Red provided an explanation.
If you analyze the marketing materials for Cyberpunk 2077, you will certainly notice that among the latest ones, the female version of V appears much more frequently, while the male version is almost completely absent. It turns out that it is not a coincidence, but a deliberate change by CD Projekt Red.
The mystery of the missing male V has been puzzling fans for a while now. He was the one leading most of the marketing materials before the release of Cyberpunk 2077 and is even featured on the cover of the physical version of the game. Over time, however, he began to appear less frequently, giving way to his female version.
That was enough to spark some controversy on the internet, especially among conspiracy theory fans. The explanation, however, came from the creative director of the Polish studio, Igor Sarzynski, who last week explained why extending Act 1 of Cyberpunk 2077 would not be a good decision.
One of the players on Bluesky directly asked Sarzynski why the male version of V was omitted in later marketing materials. The answer turned out to be very simple – the male V had the entire base game for himself, while the female V was to be the face of the expansion.
Male V had whole base game marketing for himself – for Phantom Liberty, we decided to switch it up. One game for each V.
Unfortunately, we don't have official data on which character was chosen more frequently by players. However, in May 2021, CD Projekt Red mentioned that 67.53% of players chose to romance Panam, who's only available for the male version of V. So, it's safe to say most players went with the male character, which explains why her disappearance didn't go unnoticed.
Author: Martin Bukowski
Graduate of Electronics and Telecommunications at the Gdańsk University of Technology, who decided to dedicate his life to video games. In his childhood, he would get lost in the Gothic's Valley of Mines and "grind for gold" in League of Legends. Twenty years later, games still entertain him just as much. Today, he considers the Persona series and soulslike titles from From Software as his favorite games. He avoids consoles, and a special place in his heart is reserved for PC. In his spare time, he works as a translator, is creating his first game, or spends time watching movies and series (mainly animated ones).
