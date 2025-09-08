Difficulty levels in Cronos are not such a simple matter. We explain how the system works in practice

The lack of difficulty level selection is one of the surprises awaiting new players in Cronos and a potential problem during harder battles. We explain whether it is possible to reduce the level of challenge in other ways. You will also find out what assumptions the New Game Plus has and whether you can transfer progress.

Can you lower the difficulty level?

Choosing the new game in Cronos simply starts the campaign. You don't have the option to change the difficulty level (e.g. to easy, normal, hard). You have to play the game on the settings prepared by its developers. The game will not offer any facilitators either, even if you fail many times in a given battle or do not make any progress in the game for a long time.

You can look for minor facilitators in the control options and accessibility features:

Aim Assist and Center Dot: These options are very helpful in improving your aiming, especially when playing on a controller. They help you to save ammunition and miss less often, and additionally, you can determine the strength of the aim assist. Quick Time Events: This option allows you to change whether during QTEs you need to hold down the button, instead of quick pressing it. It reduces the risk of damage after being caught by a monster.

New Game Plus and higher difficulty level

New gameplay options will only become available after your first playthrough. The game unlocks a higher difficulty level, where battles with the Orphans pose an even greater challenge. Unfortunately, the potential low level of challenge will remain unavailable.

You will also get access to NG+. This mode will allow you to keep the progress from the first playthrough: all weapons and purchased equipment upgrades. So you can start a new campaign with a better arsenal and a more resilient Traveler. You can play the New Game Plus on normal (i.e. default) or high difficulty level.