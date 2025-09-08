When is season 3 of Wednesday coming to Netflix? Everything we know about the return of the hit TV series

Season 2 of Wednesday has come to an end. Finally, you can watch the entire season on Netflix, as after a month-long hiatus, the streaming giant has added the last four episodes of the second series. Viewers can now find out if Wednesday managed to save Enid and what happened to Tyler and the Addams family.

Will there be a season 3 of Wednesday on Netflix?

Interestingly, the finale of Wednesday season 2 clearly indicates what we can expect in the previously announced season 3 of the Netflix hit. That's right, there was no wait for confirmation that new episodes of Wednesday would be made — they will definitely be made and will develop the storylines that began in the season 2 finale.

When will Wednesday season 3 premiere on Netflix?

Unfortunately, although new episodes have been confirmed, Netflix has not yet revealed when it plans to release Wednesday season 3. At this point, there are not even any reports on when the cast will start filming. It seems that everything is still in the preparation stage, so we should not expect Wednesday to return to Netflix too soon.

However, considering that filming previous seasons took about six months, and there was an eight-month gap between the end of filming and the premiere, we can assume that we will not see new episodes of Wednesday in 2026.

Three years passed between seasons 1 and 2 of the TV series, but perhaps this time fans won't have to wait so long and Wednesday will return before 2028.

What will season 3 of Wednesday be about?

Thanks to the fact that the finale of season 2 of Wednesday opened up a few storylines, we have a rough idea of what to expect from season 3. Wednesday, accompanied by uncle Fester, set out to find Enid, who is stuck in werewolf form. It is possible that this storyline will be explored in the upcoming episodes and we will see how the duo not only searches for Enid, but also looks for a way to help Wednesday's friend return to human form.

In his last scene, Tyler met Professor Capri, who offered him help and a place in the Hyde pack. If he accepts her offer, we will find out what this pack is and whether Capri really wants to help Tyler or if she will be another person who decides to take advantage of him.

And the last thing we learned in the season 2 finale of Wednesday was that Grandmama is keeping Aunt Ophelia hidden. Season 2 mentioned Morticia's sister many times, but this was the first time she was shown. In addition, we saw her write “Wednesday must die” on the wall of her room, which means that the threat hanging over the Addams family may not have disappeared.

Who will be in the cast of Wednesday season 3?

There are several characters whose return we can definitely expect in season 3 of Wednesday. Obviously, there is no series without Wednesday Addams, so there is no doubt that Jenna Ortega will return in the new episodes. Besides her, we should see Enid, the Addams family, Tyler, and Professor Capri.

