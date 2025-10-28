iOS 26 broke the keyboard on iPhones. „My typing immediately got worse”

The latest iPhone operating system update has made using the phone less enjoyable due to a faulty touch keyboard. According to reports, more users are complaining about negative experiences related to errors that occur while typing, and the fault doesn't lie with the smartphone owners. It has been proven that the system somehow misreads the pressed keys.

The iOS 26 keyboard is malfunctioning

On YouTube, user Michi NekoMichi uploaded a video proving that there is something wrong with the iPhone keyboard on iOS 26. Sometimes, different letters appear on the screen than those pressed by the user. Michi NekoMichi demonstrates this with an example where pressing the letter U, which the keyboard recognizes, results in the letter J appearing on the screen. Similarly, in another case, pressing M causes the letter N to appear on the display.

The YouTuber mentioned he had two ideas about why the error was happening (either an autocorrect glitch or a text prediction issue), but the test he did in the video proved both wrong. Now, Michi NekoMichi points to an unspecified operating system error, and the only thing that can be done is to be patient and wait for an appropriate update from Apple.

On social media, iPhone users said that this video really calmed them down. Many of them were afraid that their phone was damaged or they themselves had problems with typing. At the same time, some people are saying that what's happening now is just more of the same old stuff, and according to some iPhone users, typing on the keyboard has been getting worse for years.

Right now, to temporarily fix the issue, you can switch to a third-party keyboard, reset the dictionary, or even reset the whole device, according to Mac Observer. However, it should be noted that these are only temporary solutions and will not fix the keyboard error.