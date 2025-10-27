Will Battlefield 6 RedSec launch tomorrow? Leaks suggest a free-to-play battle royale surprise

Battlefield 6 Season 1 officially launches tomorrow (October 28), and rumor has it there’s something extra on the way. According to leaks, a free-to-play battle royale mode called RedSec is dropping alongside the update. So, is that actually true? And what can we expect from it?

Leaked details about RedSec in Battlefield 6

Even though Battlefield 6 had a huge launch (apparently the biggest in the franchise’s history), EA DICE is clearly trying to keep as many players happy as possible. They’re paying attention to criticism and planning gameplay tweaks to find a middle ground that works for both longtime fans and Gen Z gamers.

That said, there’s still one big feature missing: a battle royale. Given how popular battle royal modes are in the shooter market, adding one to BF6, especially if it’s free, would be a huge win. That’s where RedSec comes in, potentially giving Battlefield an edge over the competition. Making it free would also lower the barrier to entry and could bring in new players. So, let’s take a look at what it’s supposedly like and where the leak even came from.

In RedSec for Battlefield 6, team size will be limited to 2 or 4-players, so don’t expect to play solo. The mode is said to lean into the classic large-scale Battlefield chaos, with vehicles, destructible environments, and all-out destruction.

But what’s really interesting is that the safe zone apparently works with an “instant-death” closing circle instead of the usual damage-over-time, which should make matches way more intense. We should expect tanks, aircraft, and maybe even two armor plates per player to shake up the action.

As for the leak itself, it came from gaming insider ModernWarzone on X. The info was reportedly backed up by datamined content from the EA app, including a new content drop codenamed “Granite” with a release date of October 28, 2025.

Source: X @ModernWarzone

Of course, EA hasn’t officially confirmed RedSec yet, but the details have been consistent enough that the leaks feel pretty credible. At this point, all that’s left is to wait until tomorrow and see if any of it actually turns out to be true.