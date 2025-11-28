Experts priced Steam Machine: PC from Valve will be little cheaper than PS5 Pro

Experts have checked how much the Steam Machine might cost and prepared their own valuation. If their predictions prove accurate, a device with a 512 GB hard drive will be only slightly cheaper than the PlayStation 5 Pro.
Valve hasn't spilled the beans on how much the Steam Machine will cost yet, but they'll probably let us know right before it hits the shelves. Expert Linus from the Linus Tech Tips channel previously mentioned that Valve's engineers didn't respond well to the fans' pricing estimate (the amount of $500), and he has now decided to investigate how much the Steam Machine might ultimately cost.
In one of his latest videos, Linus decided to determine how much the Steam Machine will ultimately cost. For the experiment, he built a computer that was as close as possible to the specs provided by Valve. An exact replica wasn't possible, but a configuration was prepared to reflect the Steam Machine:
The configuration isn't perfect. The power limit for the processor can be reduced to 30 W (hence the stock AMD cooling is sufficient), but a compromise has to be made with the graphics. According to Linus, the RX 6600 is the closest to the Steam Machine's GPU, but it was built on the RDNA 2 architecture, so not all features will be available. Meanwhile, the power supply is too powerful, but it was too difficult to find a 300 W version (which the Steam Machine is supposed to have).
The most interesting factor, of course, is the pricing. Experts mentioned that if we were using the old prices, building that PC would have cost around $600 (including $50 for the case), but now it's over $900. However, Valve makes and sells its own hardware, so the lack of intermediaries allows for lower costs. According to Linus, building a Steam Machine will cost Valve between $600 and $650, and the device will be sold for $699.99.
We know Valve isn't going to sell the Steam Machine at a loss, so that's why Linus is talking about those prices. Michael Douse, the publishing director at Larian Studios, shared his thoughts on this topic:
I know subsidising hardware is unfashionable now but surely they're losing far more than a ~200$ difference by not having people on the storefront, which is essentially a money printing machine. That said it isn't stupid to not sell things at a loss, just peculiar in this case.
According to Linus, Valve is more interested in getting potential partners excited about eventually selling their own Steam Machines with SteamOS. Besides, we're dealing with a PC, so in theory, nothing prevents us from installing Windows on the device after purchase, not downloading Steam, and not paying Valve anything more. Companies could do this by buying thousands of Steam Machines to run their corporate applications on them. Hence the price of $699.99 when considering all factors.
Would you like to get more tech news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Zbigniew Woznicki
He began his adventure with journalism and writing on the Allegro website, where he published news related to games, technology, and social media. He soon appeared on Gamepressure and Filmomaniak, writing about news related to the film industry. Despite being a huge fan of various TV series, his heart belongs to games of all kinds. He isn't afraid of any genre, and the adventure with Tibia taught him that sky and music in games are completely unnecessary. Years ago, he shared his experiences, moderating the forum of mmorpg.org.pl. Loves to complain, but of course constructively and in moderation.
„Short of an unexpected tragedy.” Silksong took seven years off their lives, so the devs are approaching their next big plans with a cool head
“Broken Is Fun.” The Co-Op Shooter Embracing Chaos, Meat, and Zero Balance. Let’s talk about Swapmeat with Jamie Stormbreaker, One More Game co-founder
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Which movie theater should we search first in Dispatch. Complete Theatrically Yours easily
How to “Visit Unique Stashes” in BF6. Complete BR REDSEC challenge easily
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy