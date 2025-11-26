Because of AI, gaming will have a „real problem for the next few years,” says Epic Games CEO

The Epic Games CEO predicts that gaming will become a very expensive hobby in the near future, especially when it comes to the most powerful rigs. All because AI companies have a high demand for computer components.
The last chance to upgrade your rig has passed if you were interested in replacing your RAM. Prices just keep going up, and now even a PlayStation 5 Slim with a drive costs less than a set of two 64 GB RAM sticks, which sounded crazy at the start of October. The CEO of Epic Games predicts that the situation will not change soon, and high-end gaming will suffer as a result.
Reports about what was coming showed up a few months back, but the price hike was so sudden that it probably caught a lot of people off guard. Within less than a week, the prices of some RAM sticks increased several times, and there is currently no sign of this trend slowing down or stopping. People in the industry are saying that players are in for a rough patch.
One of the people expressing this view is Tim Sweeney, who commented on the matter on X. In his opinion, the current issues will affect gaming for several years to come:
RAM price increases will be a real problem for high-end gaming for several years. Factories are diverting leading edge DRAM capacity to meet AI needs where data centers are bidding far higher than consumer device makers.
We might soon find out how big of an issue this is, as rumors say NVIDIA and AMD are thinking about ditching budget graphics cards and focusing only on the pricey ones. Furthermore, Microsoft is expected to raise the prices of Xbox Series X/S consoles because the company lacks memory stock. This situation will certainly also affect the final price of the Steam Machine, which has yet to be revealed.
A few years ago, it seemed that there couldn't be a worse situation for players than the craze for cryptocurrency mining. However, it turns out that the AI boom is even more effective in ending the era of "cheap gaming."
Author: Zbigniew Woznicki
He began his adventure with journalism and writing on the Allegro website, where he published news related to games, technology, and social media. He soon appeared on Gamepressure and Filmomaniak, writing about news related to the film industry. Despite being a huge fan of various TV series, his heart belongs to games of all kinds. He isn't afraid of any genre, and the adventure with Tibia taught him that sky and music in games are completely unnecessary. Years ago, he shared his experiences, moderating the forum of mmorpg.org.pl. Loves to complain, but of course constructively and in moderation.
