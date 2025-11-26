Because of AI, gaming will have a „real problem for the next few years,” says Epic Games CEO

The last chance to upgrade your rig has passed if you were interested in replacing your RAM. Prices just keep going up, and now even a PlayStation 5 Slim with a drive costs less than a set of two 64 GB RAM sticks, which sounded crazy at the start of October. The CEO of Epic Games predicts that the situation will not change soon, and high-end gaming will suffer as a result.

The AI industry is destroying gaming

Reports about what was coming showed up a few months back, but the price hike was so sudden that it probably caught a lot of people off guard. Within less than a week, the prices of some RAM sticks increased several times, and there is currently no sign of this trend slowing down or stopping. People in the industry are saying that players are in for a rough patch.

One of the people expressing this view is Tim Sweeney, who commented on the matter on X. In his opinion, the current issues will affect gaming for several years to come:

RAM price increases will be a real problem for high-end gaming for several years. Factories are diverting leading edge DRAM capacity to meet AI needs where data centers are bidding far higher than consumer device makers.

We might soon find out how big of an issue this is, as rumors say NVIDIA and AMD are thinking about ditching budget graphics cards and focusing only on the pricey ones. Furthermore, Microsoft is expected to raise the prices of Xbox Series X/S consoles because the company lacks memory stock. This situation will certainly also affect the final price of the Steam Machine, which has yet to be revealed.

A few years ago, it seemed that there couldn't be a worse situation for players than the craze for cryptocurrency mining. However, it turns out that the AI boom is even more effective in ending the era of "cheap gaming."