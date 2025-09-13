Fall Egg in Grow a Garden (GaG). Swan with Graceful mutation is not the only cool pet

Do you have many plants in Grow a Garden? That’s good, as you will need them to complete the Fall Market event. Of course, the new update is not complete without a fresh egg with interesting pets. As always, some are more interesting than others. Let’s look at them and see what they can do.

Fall Egg in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Fall Market offers a new Fall Egg, it can be bought in Fall Pet Shop. The egg features some interesting pets. Let’s look at them.

Robin – it has 55% chance to hatch. It is a common pet that can decrease player size. Badger – it has 32,5% chance to hatch. The Badger has a chance to mutate plants with cracked mutation. Grizzly Bear – it is the first of the rarer pets, it has 10% chance to hatch. It increases player size and has a chance to apply the Fall mutation. Barn Owl – it is almost the rarest pet, with only 1,5% to drop. It gives a chance for the pets that are bought directly from the shop to get extra base weight. Moreover, it boosts XP of all Fall type pets.

Swan in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Would you like to get more guides like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more Grow a Garden content!

Swan is the pet you want to get from the egg. It has only 1% chance to hatch. It can apply Graceful mutation. This bird can also befriend pets of other players and use their abilities. It makes Swan quite a powerful addition to your animal roster. It is not the only powerful companion that you can get during the Fall Market event, don’t forget about Space Squirrel. Good luck!