Fans are convinced that Baldur's Gate 3 star has a secret role in new action RPG. „Astarion joined the chat”

Players are convinced that a familiar face from Baldur’s Gate 3 will get his five minutes in Crimson Desert.

The RPG from the creators of Black Desert Online has been delayed a bit, but that doesn't mean the Pearl Abyss team has gone off the radar. On the contrary, since announcing the delay, the developers have released more materials from the game, including gameplay showcases published by IGN.

The latest one dropped online yesterday, but it wasn't the gameplay or IGN's editorial commentary that caught everyone's attention. Some players are amused by the numerous mechanics and elements the devs have included (quoting one comment about mounts: "Dragon, dinosaur, mech, bear"), but the video also introduces a new non-player character who seems to speak with the voice of Neil Newbon—better known to players as the voice of Astarion from Baldur’s Gate 3.

We don't have official confirmation of this info. Nevertheless, many people have noted that the voice of Marin from the new CD video clearly resembles the popular vampire from Larian Studios' hit.

Crimson Desert will be released on March 19, 2026, on PC, PS5, and XSX/S.

