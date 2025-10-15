Fans are convinced that Baldur's Gate 3 star has a secret role in new action RPG. „Astarion joined the chat”

New gameplay from Crimson Desert shows quite a few highlights of the upcoming action RPG, but it was one of the characters (or rather, his voice) that caught players' attention.

Source: Pearl Abyss.

Players are convinced that a familiar face from Baldur’s Gate 3 will get his five minutes in Crimson Desert.

The RPG from the creators of Black Desert Online has been delayed a bit, but that doesn't mean the Pearl Abyss team has gone off the radar. On the contrary, since announcing the delay, the developers have released more materials from the game, including gameplay showcases published by IGN.

The latest one dropped online yesterday, but it wasn't the gameplay or IGN's editorial commentary that caught everyone's attention. Some players are amused by the numerous mechanics and elements the devs have included (quoting one comment about mounts: "Dragon, dinosaur, mech, bear"), but the video also introduces a new non-player character who seems to speak with the voice of Neil Newbon—better known to players as the voice of Astarion from Baldur’s Gate 3.

We don't have official confirmation of this info. Nevertheless, many people have noted that the voice of Marin from the new CD video clearly resembles the popular vampire from Larian Studios' hit.

Crimson Desert will be released on March 19, 2026, on PC, PS5, and XSX/S.

Author: Jacob Blazewicz

Graduated with a master's degree in Polish Studies from the University of Warsaw with a thesis dedicated to this very subject. Started his adventure with gamepressure.com in 2015, writing in the Newsroom and later also in the film and technology sections (also contributed to the Encyclopedia). Interested in video games (and not only video games) for years. He began with platform games and, to this day, remains a big fan of them (including Metroidvania). Also shows interest in card games (including paper), fighting games, soulslikes, and basically everything about games as such. Marvels at pixelated characters from games dating back to the time of the Game Boy (if not older).

