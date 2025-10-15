„You see blood, but no damage.” Battlefield 6 devs confirm the existence of ghost bullets

Battlefield 6 offers a custom search option designed for players who want a specific map or mode. At least in theory, because in practice, it doesn't always work as expected. What's interesting, it's not a mistake; the creators did it on purpose.

The issue with custom search

A player mentioned on X that when using the custom search, they often ended up on a different map than the one they selected. Their post was commented on by Battlefield's community manager, Kevin Johnson. He explained how the search engine works and why this happens.

It all comes down to the fact that it only prioritizes the user's preferences. This means that if it can't find an exact match, it will try to find something sufficiently similar. They did it on purpose so players wouldn't have to hang out in the lobby for too long.

The Custom Search tries to prioritise your selection first and looks among available servers, status of matches, your region, etc. It will then try to expand the scope of its search and work down its list to find the next available match with other alternatives. It does this to ensure you're playing more quickly rather than waiting on a long timer.

It's possible that sometime in the future, we'll see an improvement in that feature. Alexia Christofi, the producer of Battlefield 6, has joined the discussion. She asked players, "If there was a toggle for happy to wait to get what I want, would you use it?" She admitted that they talked about this option in the team, and she'll be happy if they can give players a choice.

Guns with blanks

Some users have also pointed out another issue, this time related to the gameplay itself. It causes gunshots not to deal damage. Hits are registered, as seen by the blood, but nothing happens – as if the weapon was loaded with blanks. Below you can see how it looks in action.

Florian Le Bihan, the Lead Designer of Battlefield 6, addressed the issue on X. He asked players who've been in those situations to share details, like what weapon mods they used. It seems like the developers aren't totally sure what's causing the issue, but they're looking into it.

We are currently investigating this issue. This often occurs when the target is visibly hit (blood splatters), but the HUD does not confirm the damage dealt (no hit indicator, etc.).

