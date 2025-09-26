„Fans have been asking for this for a long time.” Forza Horizon 6 devs want to pay homage to Japanese culture and talk about PS5 release

The devs behind Forza Horizon 6 just dropped a teaser and shared some fresh details about the game with the players.

The material shown by Playground Games studio during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show 2025 presentation didn't reveal much about the latest Forza. It's great that they've finally confirmed the location for virtual drivers, but some fans were hoping for a bit more.

The developers were aware of it. The official Xbox blog just dropped a post about FH 6, featuring insights from the art director Don Arceta, and cultural consultant Kyoko Yamashita.

Japan: The right place for Forza

The devs admitted that Japan was at the top of the wish list for Forza fans, but it was also an ideal travel destination for the series. However, the creators have a new challenge: making Forza Horizon 6 capture the unique vibe of Japanese culture, especially when it comes to cars. Luckily, their past experience and what they learned while working on the Hot Wheels DLC for FH 5 should come in handy.

For a long time, Japan has been top of Horizon fans' wish lists, so we’re excited to finally be bringing this much-requested location to players in Forza Horizon 6. Japan has such a unique culture – from cars, to music, to fashion – that make it perfect for the next Horizon setting. As with any Horizon title, we want to make sure we do the country justice in terms of authentic representation and Horizon open world playability – and now is the right time to realize that fully for players.

The studio aims to include both urban locations and wilder rural and mountainous landscapes in the game. These will not always be faithful recreations of real places, but a trip to Japan helped the developers understand what Forza Horizon 6 needs to be "authentically" Japanese. You'll also get to experience the changing seasons, which will not only alter the look but also the vibe and sounds of the places. Tokyo itself will be "one of the most detailed" locations in the studio's history.

Gameplay in 2026, PS5 after XSX/S and PC release

As mentioned, this "authenticity" is also supposed to manifest in the FH 6 "car culture." No details were provided, but it was assured that the sixth installment will include a wide range of vehicles (apparently including vans and kei cars), and the "passion for customization" of cars is expected to be a key aspect for Japanese car enthusiasts.

Alright, but when are we actually going to see it in action? Unfortunately, not soon. In response to a question about the gameplay, Arceta said that more information about Forza Horizon 6 will be revealed at the beginning of 2026. However, the launch on PS5 has been confirmed, but only after the release on PC and Xbox Series X/S.