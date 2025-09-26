They're probably the least known allies in Baldur's Gate 3's finale. Not many players gain the support of the fish people

The culmination of the main plot of Baldur's Gate 3 is the battle with the Elder Brain, for which we have been preparing since Act One. Throughout the game, we're supposed to gather allies who'll lend us their swords, axes, or magical skills when judgment day comes, and help us face the threat. Some companions will be gained as the story progresses, while others will be acquired through side quests.

Have you ever heard of the fish people from the DnD universe? Few players know that Larian Studios made sure to introduce them to Baldur's Gate as well. The kuo-toa people will stand with you in battle if you pull the right strings.

You can find more useful information in our guide:

Become the god of fish people in a few simple steps

If kuo-toa were so easy to find, no one would talk about the least known allies, right? The fish people reside in a secret location known as the Festering Cove – a hideout deep within the Underdark, with an entrance located near the underground road to Auntie Ethel's lair. The exact coordinates are X:76 Y:-242, but first, we have a trip through the mushroom platforms ahead of us.

Later, we're in for a trek filled with mushrooms and traps, leading us to meet Pooldripp, his crew, and their god called BOOOAL (not to be confused with Bhaal). A quick and successful perception roll will reveal that he's actually just your aunt's garden gnome pretending to be an ocean idol. To expose him, just challenge him to a performance test, tell him you're going to take his power, and then win the fight without much hassle. That way, you'll end up with the title of god.

Once we become the great Mahkloomp, we will be able to command our minions to set out into the world and gather an army that – starting from the seventh patch – will truly help us in the fight against the Elder Brain. Just call them from the list of available reinforcements.

The aforementioned army includes seven kuo-toa warriors, including a champion with the Divine Smite ability, which deals massive radiant damage. Besides that, the group includes two followers who can trap opponents with a net, and four new recruits. Every weapon is useful in the battle against the challenge posed by the Mind Flayers – after all, there can only be one god of the fish people.