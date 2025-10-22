Catan is becoming a mega franchise on Netflix - these are the streaming service's ambitious plans

Netflix is investing in a new franchise for which it has big plans. It intends to bring the board game Catan to the screen in collaboration with Asmodee. It turns out that the streaming giant has big plans for the popular title, in which “settlers navigate vast landscapes, forge shifting alliances, and compete for scarce resources as robbers roam the island.”

Netflix has announced that it plans to undertake a slate of scripted and unscripted projects inspired by Catan. These will be the first screen adaptations of this world; no one has undertaken this task before. For now, it is unclear what exactly these projects will be; they could be feature films and TV series, as well as entertainment programs.

They will be produced by Darren Kyman from Asmodee, as well as Pete Fenlon from Catan Studio and Klaus Teuber's sons, Guido and Benjamin Teuber, and Roy Lee from Vertigo Entertainment.

Netflix is going all in on Catan, wanting to show the world the potential of this universe. The streaming giant intends to take its subscribers into this world and show them how important sheep trading can be to strategy.

Anyone who has played Catan knows [that] the intense strategy and negotiation at the core of the game has endless opportunities for some serious drama. We knew landing this deal would be as game-changing as a well-placed settlement, so we decided to pool our resources across series, features, animation, and games and show Asmodee the full power of Netflix when we work together. Hardcore ‘Settlers’ are going to lose their minds, and new fans will finally learn just how important a sheep trade can be.

For Netflix, bringing games to the screen is nothing new. It already has a few similar projects under its belt, such as the huge hit Arcane, which viewers around the world are crazy about. It is one of the most successful game adaptations. Other examples include Castlevania, Exploding Kittens, and Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

