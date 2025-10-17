Sony reveals details about an upcoming video game film adaptation in an unexpected way

Today, we have learned about the release window of an upcoming PlayStation movie adaptation in one of the most unexpected ways. Remember a few months ago when Sony announced they would be suing Tencent over an alleged copy of Horizon: Zero Dawn? Well, thanks to legal documents obtained by The Game Post, we now know that Sony has included more details about the planned film in their efforts to win the lawsuit against Tencent.

Sony reveals details about a Horizon: Zero Dawn movie in the most unexpected way

There is no fanfare, press release, or flashy trailer to accompany this news. Instead, according to The Game Post, a sworn declaration from the head of PlayStation Productions, Asad Qizilbash, reads: “We already have a working script and are actively searching for a director, with the goal of shooting the picture in 2026 and releasing it in 2027. The live-action film follows the recent collaborations between Columbia Pictures and PlayStation Productions on the 2022 film Uncharted and the 2023 film Gran Turismo.” So, if this is accurate, and it doesn’t get delayed, then the Horizon: Zero Dawn movie could be out in just two years.

Movies are complicated to produce, perhaps almost as complicated as video games. This live-action adaptation of Horizon: Zero Dawn is still very much in the early stages of production. They are still looking for a director, which means they probably have not done much casting. So far, it seems like all they really have is the script. It would not be surprising if this release window were pushed back. Sure, 2027 might be what PlayStation and Sony are hoping for, but that’s never a guarantee.

Submitting a release window like this could also help with their legal case. If I were to guess, Tencent probably planned to release its game in the next two years. PlayStation is likely arguing that this clone game would either capitalize on or take away from that film production, even if they may be aware that, internally, they might not hit that 2027 goal.

Ultimately, this is a fascinating legal case. Two of the biggest gaming companies are duking it out. It will be interesting to see how this whole situation turns out. It’s not unlike the ongoing legal battle between Pokémon and Palworld, which has had many updates over the last year. Plus, it’s great to know that production is moving forward on the Horizon movie, even if we’ll still have to be patient for a few more years.