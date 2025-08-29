Elden Ring's 160-page script concept convinced FromSoftware that the movie's director is a superfan who can be trusted

We've known for a while now that Alex Garland, the director of movies like Ex Machina and Annihilation, will be directing the film adaptation of Elden Ring. Only now, however, have we learned how much effort he had to put into getting this job (via IGN).

160-page script

Alex Garland is a big fan of Elden Ring. In a conversation with IGN in June, he revealed that he had played the game seven times. As an interesting fact, it's worth noting that he considers Malenia to be the hardest boss, while Radahn turned out to be surprisingly easy for him.

It's Malenia who's the tough one. I'm now on my seventh playthrough of that game. I've leveled up, I've got lots of juice, and a cool sword, and stuff like that, and I just throw myself at them again, and again, and again, and again. That was the technique I learned with Dark Souls. It's not that you get better, it's more like monkeys and typewriters. You just keep doing it, and eventually, one day they're dead.

So it's no wonder that he was very keen on directing the adaptation of Elden Ring. According to The New Yorker, he prepared an "epic" 160-page screenplay project, which includes an additional 40 pages of graphics. Then he got on a plane, flew to Japan, and personally presented it to Hidetaka Miyazaki, the CEO of FromSoftware studio.

It must be admitted, that's an admirable approach. It clearly also proved effective, and Garland ended up being chosen as the director for the Elden Ring movie. So it seems that the game's fans can rest easy, as the franchise is in the hands of one of them.

We still know very little about the movie itself. The production is handled by A24 studio, and work on the set is set to begin in 2026. Among the producers is George R.R. Martin, but he probably won't be very involved in the project.