Helldivers 2 highlights a major problem with live service games. Even content from the last major update is no longer available

Playing games like Helldivers 2 has its own vibe. One thing you need to get used to is the constant changes initiated by the developers. The game's story evolves while it's available in the store, so sometimes new players might miss out on certain parts of it.

In this case, the most important elements of the Into the Unjust update, the dynamic caves and battles with Hive Lords. The dev, after conquering the planet Oshaune, disabled this content, and it no longer appears in the world rotation. Not all players are cool with the fact that it's all over, and they're sharing their thoughts on social media.

After we took Oshaune I was expecting we'd be on a roll and attack another hive world, or at the very least defend it from a gloom attack, but its been over a month now and nothing has come back. It's silly because they spent 5 weeks patching dragons and rupture strain to be fun, just for them to be closed off a few days later. to make it fun, only for everything to be shut down a few days later. I love what they've added since then, but I miss Hive Lords. Storyline be damned, please come back soon. – thelonelyeyeballs

In Helldivers 2, something is always happening

You could say this is a problem with all live service games. Developers periodically introduce new features, but sometimes it's also time for events to end. Some players would prefer them to last longer or be introduced permanently, but at the same time, there is no shortage of supporters for new content.

Caves have a 99% chance of returning in future updates. Source: Arrowhead Game Studios

I think we're getting automaton caves soon, on the magma planets. Going down into the platinum mines or something. I imagine they would not build a whole new map framework just to use it on one faction. It also makes sense with the red door closed off mines and the storyline. – Outrageous-Echo-765

It'd be a shame to let all that planned content go to waste. It's quite likely that caves with destructible elements will return on another occasion, in a future campaign, along with new features (e.g., on Zagon Prime, Omicron, or on magma planets). Next time, they will surely be more refined and won't generate as many problems.

Could combine both, your task is to destroy a megafactory and the missions contain going down into the factory foundation and blowing it up, bit by bit until enough is destroyed so the factory collapses (as a kind of reverse megacity for liberation purposes). – No_Stuff2255

Improvements will definitely be useful, as confirmed by Helldivers who experienced issues with the caves. This might be an additional reason why the creators closed access to this content. The content is back on the drawing board and getting a makeover.

Imagine we fight in Ancient Illuminate Empire's caves recovering lost technology. – Jzon_P

You can either love or hate these kinds of games, and constant changes are just part of their nature. As long as the title is popular and populated with players, the studio has a reason to develop it and design new things. There may come a time when stagnation creeps into the game world, but in the case of Helldivers 2, that seems rather distant.