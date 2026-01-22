Fan manages to bring Anthem to life and is praised by the community: „It gives me hope”

January 12, 2026, was supposed to be the day Anthem finally died. Electronic Arts shut down the servers, ending the tumultuous history of the looter-shooter. While most players were having virtual farewells and saying goodbye to flying in Javelins, one fan, inspired by Stop Killing Games, refused to accept the company's decision.

A user with the nickname And799 published a video on YouTube that electrified the community. The video shows a working version of the game running on a private server. Moreover, the author managed to combine two game instances in a single matchmaking session. Even though the gameplay isn't super smooth yet and it's missing a bunch of online features, just getting the game to run online without EA's infrastructure is a big deal.

The creator emphasizes, however, that this is just the beginning. In the video's description, he noted:

This is just a prototype resulting from my research and experiments. It does NOT represent the current progress of the ongoing server revival project.

Even though it's just a tech demo that popped up less than a week after the game was officially shut down, it's still a pretty impressive feat.

As expected, the comment section under the video was flooded with thanks and offers of help. "Please, continue, we place all our hope in you," write the users. Others express their shock: "Not even a week has passed, and you already have hosting and access from another instance. That's amazing." Even though getting a stable, public server up and running is a long and tricky road (with legal hurdles too), and maybe even impossible, And799 has shown that as long as the community keeps pushing, Anthem (and other games that are being shut down) might just get a second chance.