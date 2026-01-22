Fan manages to bring Anthem to life and is praised by the community: „It gives me hope”

Just a few days after EA permanently switched off the plugin, one fan achieved the impossible and launched Anthem on a private server, restoring the community's faith in the game's comeback.
January 12, 2026, was supposed to be the day Anthem finally died. Electronic Arts shut down the servers, ending the tumultuous history of the looter-shooter. While most players were having virtual farewells and saying goodbye to flying in Javelins, one fan, inspired by Stop Killing Games, refused to accept the company's decision.
A user with the nickname And799 published a video on YouTube that electrified the community. The video shows a working version of the game running on a private server. Moreover, the author managed to combine two game instances in a single matchmaking session. Even though the gameplay isn't super smooth yet and it's missing a bunch of online features, just getting the game to run online without EA's infrastructure is a big deal.
The creator emphasizes, however, that this is just the beginning. In the video's description, he noted:
This is just a prototype resulting from my research and experiments. It does NOT represent the current progress of the ongoing server revival project.
Even though it's just a tech demo that popped up less than a week after the game was officially shut down, it's still a pretty impressive feat.
As expected, the comment section under the video was flooded with thanks and offers of help. "Please, continue, we place all our hope in you," write the users. Others express their shock: "Not even a week has passed, and you already have hosting and access from another instance. That's amazing." Even though getting a stable, public server up and running is a long and tricky road (with legal hurdles too), and maybe even impossible, And799 has shown that as long as the community keeps pushing, Anthem (and other games that are being shut down) might just get a second chance.
0
Author: Peter Doron
Educated as a journalist and political scientist. In GRYOnline.pl since 2004. He started with previews and reviews, to join the Newsroom after a year and stayed there ever since. Currently the head of this department, where he manages a team composed of both specialists in their field and ambitious newbies, eager to learn and do their best. Former editor of emu@dreams, where he got by his fascination with emulation and consoles, as well as a reviewer for GB More magazine. A fan of information, games (it would take a long time to list favorite genres), the Internet, a good sci-fi and fantasy book, will also watch a well-crafted series or movie. Husband, father of three children, aesthete, advocate of moderation in private life.
Todd Howard was too busy. Former Bethesda employee points out Starfield's main issue
6 games has been canceled, but not Beyond Good and Evil 2. Ubisoft made a risky decision
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Where to find Hollow Abode and Aureate Pavilion in Where Winds Meet. Navigation through Mistveil Forest has never been so easy
Persona 5 Royal - Beef bowl taking orders answers
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Persona 5 Royal - Triple 7 barcode answers