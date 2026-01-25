Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was canceled, so let's upgrade 2003 game with mods

This week, the gaming industry was focused on the heavy cuts at Ubisoft. As part of these cuts, the company broke the hearts of Prince of Persia fans by canceling The Sands of Time Remake. Fortunately, the original 2003 release is still easily availableand with the help of mods, the game can be easily adapted to modern PCs.

Where to buy The Sands of Time

Of course, the first step is to obtain the game itself. If you don’t own a boxed copy, you can currently purchase the game digitally without any issues on Steam, Ubisoft Store or GOG. We recommend using the last two stores in this case, because at this moment the game is heavily discounted on both.

Improving the game

After installing the game, launch it at least once to make sure it works properly and to allow it to install some additional packages (such as an old version of DirectX), if needed. After that, you can proceed with modding it. In the past, this required using several separate mods, but today it’s much easier, as they have recently been bundled into a single package simply called Fix Compilation. It provides everything needed for a comfortable experience on modern PCs:

support for high widescreen resolutions (the game natively supports only the 4:3 aspect ratio), full support for modern game controllers, restored EAX audio, plus a new launcher.

The game still looks quite nice, especially after applying Fix Compilation. A beautiful art style is a big part of why.

Fixes for POP: Warrior Within and POP: The Two Thrones

Finally, it’s worth noting that tailored versions of Fix Compilation have also been prepared for the next two entries in the series—Prince of Persia: Warrior Within and Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones: