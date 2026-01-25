Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake was canceled, so let's upgrade 2003 game with mods

The deletion of the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is a good opportunity to dust off the original. Especially since it is currently heavily discounted and can be easily tweaked with mods.
This week, the gaming industry was focused on the heavy cuts at Ubisoft. As part of these cuts, the company broke the hearts of Prince of Persia fans by canceling The Sands of Time Remake. Fortunately, the original 2003 release is still easily availableand with the help of mods, the game can be easily adapted to modern PCs.
Of course, the first step is to obtain the game itself. If you don’t own a boxed copy, you can currently purchase the game digitally without any issues on Steam, Ubisoft Store or GOG. We recommend using the last two stores in this case, because at this moment the game is heavily discounted on both.
After installing the game, launch it at least once to make sure it works properly and to allow it to install some additional packages (such as an old version of DirectX), if needed. After that, you can proceed with modding it. In the past, this required using several separate mods, but today it’s much easier, as they have recently been bundled into a single package simply called Fix Compilation. It provides everything needed for a comfortable experience on modern PCs:
Finally, it’s worth noting that tailored versions of Fix Compilation have also been prepared for the next two entries in the series—Prince of Persia: Warrior Within and Prince of Persia: The Two Thrones:
Author: Adrian Werner
A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.
