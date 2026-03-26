After nine years of silence, the legendary Skyrim mod has received its long-awaited update

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has become a true classic, but it cannot be said that the game is without flaws. One of the most serious ones has always been the poor interface, designed more for playing with a controller on a TV than with a mouse on a monitor.

That’s why the SkyUI mod turned out to be such a revelation, as it thoroughly redesigned this aspect of the game, adapting it to the specifics of PC gameplay. The scale of the project’s popularity is best reflected by the numbers – the Skyrim version has been downloaded nearly 26 million times on Nexus, and the Skyrim Special Edition version 23 million times.

Unfortunately, development of the project came to an end in 2017, and most players had already come to terms with the fact that the creators would not return to it. That’s why the sudden release of version 6.0 came as such a pleasant surprise.

The update modernizes SkyUI and adapts the mod to the latest version of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition (unfortunately, the version for the original Skyrim did not receive a new release). Until now, achieving this effect required installing a number of additional modifications. Now, the authors have taken these fixes developed by other fans and implemented them directly into SkyUI.

Additionally, the mod now supports a wider range of screen aspect ratios (besides the standard 16:9, you can also play in formats such as 32:9, 21:9, and 4:3).

The interface changes offered by SkyUI are very positive. This is clearly visible, for example, in the inventory screens.

Another advantage is that the authors have made the SkyUI source code available on GitHub, which will allow others to help develop it further.

This development is still underway and progressing quickly. Version 6.0 debuted just a few dozen hours ago, and it has already received several updates. At the time of writing this article, version 6.4 is already available.