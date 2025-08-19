The reward awaits! Elder Bean in Grow a Garden (GaG) has a hidden meaning

Grow a Garden (Roblox) is known for its often events. Right now, we can take part in Beanstalk. We must help Jack to grow a plant and trade with a Giant (you can check out our guide to see all plants in the game). However, it seems that there is one more hidden surprise for us all – Elder Bean which was added just a few hours ago. It is not a random NPC and it has a deeper meaning.

Elder Bean Mystery in Grow a Garden solved

A few hours ago on the official Discord Server, on the Announcements channel, one of the Grow a Garden developers posted a mysterious comment with a green square and beans. Now we know that it was a hidden message announcing the appearance of Elder Bean, a new NPC. However, what does it do?

At this point not much. You can talk with Elder Bean. It will unlock the option to join the cause. If you do so, you will get a special costume. It is important to wear it during the Admin Abuse on the weekend.

Admin abuse is an event in Grow a Garden. It takes place on Saturdays at 3 PM CET / 6 AM PST / 9AM EST. The next one will be on August 23, 2025 (you can check your local time here). Jandel, head developer of Grow a Garden, in one of his TikToks announced that there will be a reward for those who will wear Grean Beans costumes this weekend.

What can we expect during the event?

On the official Discord channel, one of the developers shared 2 graphics featuring the upcoming event on the leaks channel.

Source: Grow a Garden Discord

We do not know any details about the event or what rewards we will get. So, at this point we need to wait for Saturday. Of course, remember about the outfit!