Nintendo reveals early images of The Legend of Zelda film adaptation, giving fans plenty of details to speculate on

Today, Nintendo has revealed three new images of the upcoming The Legend of Zelda film adaptation, featuring a stunning landscape and closer looks at the two starring characters, Link and Zelda. Surprisingly, we already have a release date for this movie. It was initially announced for March 26th, 2027, but has since been delayed a few months to May 7th, 2027. It’s unusual to have such a specific release date so far in the future. Nintendo continues to push into the movie space, as they recently shared the newest trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, the follow-up to The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and shared plans for future film adaptations, though they did not specify what stories, characters, or games would be adapted in the future.

Nintendo shares a look at the upcoming Legend of Zelda film adaptation

Nintendo shared the latest look at the Legend of Zelda movie on social media. The three images include a close-up of the two primary characters, Bo Bragason as Zelda, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth as Link. The top image shows both actors in the foreground of a vast green landscape of rolling hills. Notably, Link is portrayed in his classic green tunic, rather than the light blue featured in Breath of the Wild, which could be the first hint at what the story featured in this movie could be. Although it is notable that the wide shot of what can only be Hyrule is reminiscent of the open-world visuals in Breath of the Wild.

Nintendo reveals three images from the upcoming film.Source: Nintendo on Twitter / X

The social media post is translated from Japanese, so keep that in mind. According to the translation, Nintendo’s Shigeru Miyamoto personally shared the update. “This is Miyamoto. We have officially begun filming the live-action movie adaptation of ‘The Legend of Zelda’ in the magnificent great outdoors… The filming is progressing smoothly…” Miyamoto also emphasized the release date again, May 7th, 2026, asking fans to “please wait just a little longer.”

For more updates on the world of video games, join our community on Google News. There, you can find a direct feed of the latest news, releases, and insights into the video game industry.

Fans were excited to get a look at these early images. Some praised the costumes and portrayals, and others speculated about which story the film would adapt. There is no shortage of great Legend of Zelda stories to tell, but given the popularity of Breath of the Wild, it’s a top contender. However, as a fan-favorite and critical darling, Ocarina of Time comes up a lot as well. If that is the case, would there need to be a second actor to portray Link, though, as Link travels through time and shifts age at various points in the story? There’s also the possibility that this is a completely original story. Instead of directly adapting one of the games, it could be an original story set in Hyrule.

CeeJay pitches a crossover idea.Source: CeeJay on Twitter / X

With future Nintendo movies on the horizon, there’s plenty of potential. There are already plans for a Donkey Kong movie, which could be great to share more about, given Donkey Kong Bananza’s Game of the Year nomination earlier today. But one user on social media had a great idea that Nintendo should hear out. CeeJay on social media shared an image of Sonic from the Sonic movies, Mario from the Super Mario Bros. Movie, and Pikachu from Detective Pikachu, writing: “Post credit scene these 3 show up, setting up Super Smash Bros.” Suggesting a Marvel Cinematic Universe-level end-credits scene building up to an epic crossover movie. It’s got to be at least worth consideration.