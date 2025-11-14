Metroid Prime 4: Beyond introduces an unexpected NPC companion, and fans are worried about it

Today, previews for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond have been released. Many outlets had the opportunity to play around two hours of the long-awaited game at a preview event in New York. Metroid Prime 4 is finally a few weeks away from release after a long and complicated development history. The game is also still launching on both the original Switch and Switch 2, so fans who haven’t upgraded yet can still play. But one thing has stood out in the recent previews that never came up in any previous trailers, and fans aren’t quite sure how to feel about it.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond confuses fans with an unexpected, talkative companion

To coincide with today’s previews, Nintendo uploaded a new overview trailer for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, showcasing new elements of the game relevant to the preview experience. The biggest standout, for better or worse, is the inclusion of an NPC companion named Myles MacKenzie. According to previews and some moments from the overview trailer, this companion is reminiscent of other video companions that can’t help but chime in on useful information or provide less-than-subtle hints about what to do next.

Considering the game has been in development on some level for at least seven years, and we are only learning about this character now, a few weeks before launch, it is a surprise. On the subreddit r/Games, fans gathered all the previews of Metroid Prime 4 for easy access and discussion. The top comment perfectly explains the confusion, writing: “…one of the most defining aspects of Metroid is the sheer isolation of being alone in a haunting world… I really hope the sidekick is just basically a ‘tutorial’ to teach you the mechanics…” From the overview trailer, it seems that Samus will encounter a handful of other NPCs, so while Myles MacKenzie may not stick around forever, there might be another companion waiting in the wings.

For more updates on your most anticipated games, join our community on Google News. There, you can find the latest news and insights on other great video games.

Fortunately, the rest of the game looks great. This is just an unfortunate and confusing inclusion of what feels like a frequently criticized video game trope. “Hey! Listen!” is maybe one of the longest-running gaming jokes. But The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is a perfect example of a highly praised game that isn’t dragged down by an annoying companion. Normally, I would say fans should hold off on judgment until they play the game, and there’s still some truth to that, but that would have been without the many previews released today saying otherwise. Hopefully, these companions don’t drag down the whole experience.