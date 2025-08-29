Helldivers 2 community gives new recruits a warm welcome. Player surge forces dev to respond

The launch of Helldivers 2 on the Xbox console was a huge success. To the point that the game servers started to struggle, and the number of players fighting on the Helldivers front broke all records. The game counters have shown a staggering number of over half a million active players simultaneously on all platforms.

Half a million divers

Shams Jorjani, the head of Arrowhead Game Studios, put it bluntly, but at the same time with love: "Can I ask you to stopshitting your pants somehow?" If you don't know, these kinds of jokes have a long tradition in the Helldivers community, which is known for being very self-aware and positive.

In the case of Helldivers 2, its story began a few months ago. Jorjani, when asked on one of the regular Discord chats with fans about what the future holds for the universe, made it clear - "you will shit your pants." The response from divers (especially those from Reddit) didn't take long, and thus, word by word, this kind of tradition was born.

The thread returned yesterday when Jorjani commented in his funny and characteristic way on the staggering number of half a million Helldivers 2 players that the game's counters showed at one point.

Shams Jorjani in his message to the Helldivers. Discord

Could it be that the enthusiasm of the Divers is exceeding the acceptable scale? This definitely bodes well for the future of managed democracy, although they could probably use a thorough reform of their digital military infrastructure, too. Especially if they have to face the Illuminate again, who are probably preparing for another strike.

Veterans help new players

It is also worth noting that experienced Helldivers 2 players are receiving praise for their exceptionally warm welcome of new recruits. All of this adds up to a really satisfying gameplay experience, which, although challenging at times, is also a source of pure enjoyment. To the point where many people have regained their faith in the online community.

Veterans support novices in various ways: they join lower-level fans to relieve them or even leave them useful equipment so they can try it out. Meanwhile, some simply hug them to show support, making newcomers feel instantly part of the world and, of course, wanting to come back to it.

Can confirm, community is awesome! My first dive I was on New Alexandria, fighting Squids, trying to push them back to make a difference. Threw down an SOS beacon and got a mixed bag of high levels and new cadets like me. The shenanigans that ensued left me laughing until my sides hurt. Drifting around in an FRV, trying to run over as many squids as we could (best bit was the vet pulled up and proclaimed in chat: Get in bitches we going shopping, for DEMOCRACY). Then there was the tandem diving off of buildings to avoid those aerial line attacks. We died... but we LIVED - Korinth_NZ

All of this contributes to a really successful start for the game on the Xbox platform, so Jorjani's reaction is completely justified. Let's just hope that the situation will remain the same.