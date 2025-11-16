HoI4: The Great War - huge mod for Hearts of Iron IV updated to 0.25

The Great War mod for Hearts of Iron IV has received a major update. Among other things, it brings news related to Poland.

Adrian Werner

HoI4: The Great War - huge mod for Hearts of Iron IV updated to 0.25

A new version of The Great War, one of the best mods for Hearts of Iron IV, has been released. The project brings Paradox’s grand strategy game into the realities of World War I. The update is labeled version 0.25 and introduces many changes.

  1. The mod is now Compatible with Hearts of Iron IV 1.16.10
  2. Defines have been updated in order to include the new game variables
  3. New content for German Interwar with new National Focuses
  4. An improved Arabian Map, closer to the reality of 1910
  5. New content for Jabal Shammar
  6. Improved state shapes in Poland
  7. Changed Montenegro tag from MTN to MNT to sync with Vanilla and make for easier upkeep
  8. Added dozens of provinces to the Middle East
  9. Reworked Montenegro Map
  10. Better country colors for Qing Dynasty and Japan
  11. New Description for the Russian NF: Honor Russian Imperial Family
  12. New Description for the Russian NF: Deal with Trotsky
  13. New Description for the French NF: Help Koltchak
  14. Added Polish cores for 1910/1914 scenarios
  15. Minor bugs and typos have been fixed
The mod has been in development since 2016.

The Great War allows players to start the game in 1910. To make this possible, the creators have prepared a wealth of new content, such as units, technologies, characters, flags, sounds, and events. We also get a new map and many gameplay mechanic changes. Although the project is still only at version 0.25, it is already fully playable and can easily provide at least several dozen hours of enjoyable gameplay.

The mod’s update is all the more welcome because its creators are currently also working on their own commercial grand strategy game, Fields of History: The Great War. The authors recently announced that they have partnered with MicroProse, which will publish the title and financially support the project. It’s good to see that, despite this, the developers have not abandoned their modification.

  1. The Great War - download the mod
Author: Adrian Werner

A true veteran of the Gamepressure newsroom, writing continuously since 2009 and still not having enough. He caught the gaming bug thanks to playing on his friend's ZX Spectrum. Then he switched to his own Commodore 64, and after a short adventure with 16-bit consoles, he forever entrusted his heart to PC games. A fan of niche productions, especially adventure games, RPGs and games of the immersive sim genre, as well as a mod enthusiast. Apart from games, he devourers stories in every form - books, series, movies, and comics.

