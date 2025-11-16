The Spinning Wheel in Stardew Valley isn’t fair… Unless you know how to exploit it

Probably all players who enjoy cozy games are familiar with Stardew Valley. It is a sandbox RPG in which the goal is to live the life of a farmer and turn a small field into a huge farm. Of course, apart from taking care of your farm, you can also befriend local NPCs and take part in various events like festivals. Today, we will talk specifically about the Stardew Valley Fair and the Wheel of Fortune, where you can help your luck more than usual and win more prizes.

How to use Wheel of Fortune to your advantage

Stardew Valley Fair is one of several festivals available in the game. It always appears on the 16th day of Fall. During this event, you can win many interesting prizes by earning Star Tokens, which can be exchanged for some cool rewards. There are many carnival games here that allow you to earn these tokens. But undoubtedly, one of the most interesting is the Wheel of Fortune.

It is hard to predict an outcome in the games of change, right? Not exactly. If we conduct some tests, it becomes clear that one option is much more frequent than the other. This will help you get prizes much faster.

If you’d like to stay updated with guides, news, and interesting facts from the gaming world, join our community on Google News. By following us, you’ll get regular updates on game releases, industry developments, and unique insights into your favorite titles.

In this mini-game, you have to decide whether green or orange will win. You might think that it's a 50:50 chance. Well, no. Statistically, in the long run, green wins much more often. Namely, without any luck modifiers, players can expect that spinner has 73.3% chance to land on green field, while in the case of orange, it is only 26.7%.

Of course, this does not mean that green will always win. It may even happen that orange wins several times. Simply put, statistically, the chance of this happening is rarer. It means that you can use it to your advantage and constantly bet on green. In the long run, you should always win.