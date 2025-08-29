Problems with downloading PoE2 Third Edict update? How to fix HTTP 403 error

It seems that some players have issues with downloading the newest Path of Exile 2 update. There is an easy fix for that.

Problems with downloading PoE2 Third Edict update? How to fix HTTP 403 error
Today is the big day for Path of Exile 2 players. A new, big update was released, Third Edict introducing Abyssal League and awaited by many feature. However, not all players can enjoy it, as some have problems with even downloading it. While trying to do so, fans see an error “Received HTTP 403 while downloading.” Luckily, there is an easy way to fix this issue.

How to fix problems with downloading PoE2

If you are one of the unfortunate players who can’t download the game, you are not the only one. It seems that quite a few people see an error instead of downloading screen. Fortunately fans have found an easy fix.

  1. The easiest thing to do is to run the Path of Exile 2 client as administrator. It helped many players.

If the above will not work, you can always try a second method. Almost as easy as the first one.

  1. The second way to deal with that pesky problem is to run PackCheck. It is located in your main folder with the game. After a few minutes, you should be able to download Path of Exile 2 update Third Edict without issues.

Hopefully one of the above solutions will help you. It’s going to be quite a busy time for the game and servers, with the free weekend ongoing. Hopefully, we will not encounter more serious issues. Good luck and let’s have faith that the queue will be short.

