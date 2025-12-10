Diablo 4 and Path of Exile rival gets a ton of new features, but players are upset because Last Epoch's devs completely ignored them

Eleventh Hour Games isn't exactly winning any popularity contests on Steam lately, and the not-so-great reviews for their action RPG, Last Epoch, are a pretty clear sign of that. The community surrounding the game is fed up with the creators' silence, poorly received the news about paid character classes, and is at least concerned about the consequences of the developers being acquired by Krafton. In response, the devs decided to reveal new information about the fourth and fifth seasons of Last Epoch, as well as the Orobyss expansion. However, the new roadmap didn't calm the fans of the title, especially since it doesn't mention the controversial classes at all.

Eleventh Hour Games

Season 4 details

Aside from the general plan, the creators presented the content of the latest season of Last Epoch, which will be released on March 26, 2026. The main feature will be reality rifts caused by the Observer, where you'll face random waves of enemies, ending with a showdown against the Omen. When players win, they will get Runes of Corruption as a reward. Using these on items can have all sorts of wild effects—anything from boosting the item to weakening it, or even completely destroying it.

In the fourth season, significant changes will affect the Rogue class. The profession will receive a new skill tree (Shadow Rend) – it will allow summoning a shadow that performs a powerful, but delayed, attack. Moreover, the Bladestorm ability will become standalone and will be separated from the Umbral Blades skill tree. Players will also find new character and enemy animations, among other things.

Season 5 and Orobyss expansion

The creators of Last Epoch have revealed what we can expect in the fifth season. The studio's currently working on a new seasonal feature centered around a demigod named Morditas. Players will face off against him as a boss in the endgame. According to the description, the power of the opponent released from the icy prison will grow with every drop of blood spilled. The Paladin class is getting a new skill called Radiant Lance, and improvements will be made to the faction item enhancement system.

In parallel, the studio is still refining the enigmatic expansion, which will consist of two chapters depicting the conclusion of the Orobyss saga. We will also receive endgame bosses related to the DLC. The developers are planning to improve the interface and controller, and optimize things for the PS5 launch. But don't worry, PC players will also benefit from these updates.

However, there's no info on Paradox Classes, which are basically alternative, paid character classes. They sparked huge controversy because representatives of Eleventh Hour Games had promised that all add-ons would be available for free.

Creators' attitude towards AI

Even though the post about the future of Last Epoch didn't mention AI, players in the comments were hoping the studio would give a clear statement on it. People are worried because Krafton, a company that focuses on AI, is taking over the team. The creators say they are not using AI in the game's development and don't plan to in the future. Right now, these solutions are used solely for quest tracking, updating documentation, and providing general assistance to the team.

Last Epoch is an action RPG that was released on April 30, 2019, exclusively on PC. Although the title is also set to launch on PlayStation 5, an official release date hasn't yet been announced.

