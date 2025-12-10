Diablo 4 and Path of Exile rival gets a ton of new features, but players are upset because Last Epoch's devs completely ignored them

The developers of Last Epoch have revealed plans for the game's fourth and fifth seasons and the Orobyss expansion pack. Although the announcements are full of new info, the studio is still silent on the controversial paid character classes.
Eleventh Hour Games isn't exactly winning any popularity contests on Steam lately, and the not-so-great reviews for their action RPG, Last Epoch, are a pretty clear sign of that. The community surrounding the game is fed up with the creators' silence, poorly received the news about paid character classes, and is at least concerned about the consequences of the developers being acquired by Krafton. In response, the devs decided to reveal new information about the fourth and fifth seasons of Last Epoch, as well as the Orobyss expansion. However, the new roadmap didn't calm the fans of the title, especially since it doesn't mention the controversial classes at all.
Aside from the general plan, the creators presented the content of the latest season of Last Epoch, which will be released on March 26, 2026. The main feature will be reality rifts caused by the Observer, where you'll face random waves of enemies, ending with a showdown against the Omen. When players win, they will get Runes of Corruption as a reward. Using these on items can have all sorts of wild effects—anything from boosting the item to weakening it, or even completely destroying it.
In the fourth season, significant changes will affect the Rogue class. The profession will receive a new skill tree (Shadow Rend) – it will allow summoning a shadow that performs a powerful, but delayed, attack. Moreover, the Bladestorm ability will become standalone and will be separated from the Umbral Blades skill tree. Players will also find new character and enemy animations, among other things.
The creators of Last Epoch have revealed what we can expect in the fifth season. The studio's currently working on a new seasonal feature centered around a demigod named Morditas. Players will face off against him as a boss in the endgame. According to the description, the power of the opponent released from the icy prison will grow with every drop of blood spilled. The Paladin class is getting a new skill called Radiant Lance, and improvements will be made to the faction item enhancement system.
In parallel, the studio is still refining the enigmatic expansion, which will consist of two chapters depicting the conclusion of the Orobyss saga. We will also receive endgame bosses related to the DLC. The developers are planning to improve the interface and controller, and optimize things for the PS5 launch. But don't worry, PC players will also benefit from these updates.
However, there's no info on Paradox Classes, which are basically alternative, paid character classes. They sparked huge controversy because representatives of Eleventh Hour Games had promised that all add-ons would be available for free.
Even though the post about the future of Last Epoch didn't mention AI, players in the comments were hoping the studio would give a clear statement on it. People are worried because Krafton, a company that focuses on AI, is taking over the team. The creators say they are not using AI in the game's development and don't plan to in the future. Right now, these solutions are used solely for quest tracking, updating documentation, and providing general assistance to the team.
Last Epoch is an action RPG that was released on April 30, 2019, exclusively on PC. Although the title is also set to launch on PlayStation 5, an official release date hasn't yet been announced.
Would you like to get more news like this or read interesting facts from the gaming world? Join our community on Google News and follow us there! Your support helps us grow and bring you even more content!
0
Author: Krzysztof Kaluzinski
At GRYOnline.pl, works in the Newsroom. He is not afraid to tackle various topics, although he prefers news about independent productions in the style of Disco Elysium. In his childhood, he wrote fantasy stories, played a lot on Pegasus, and then on a computer. He turned his passion into a profession as an editor of a gaming portal run with a friend, as well as a copywriter and advisor in a console store. He doesn't care for remakes and long-running series. Since childhood, he wanted to write a novel, although he is definitely better at creating characters than plot. That's probably why he fell in love with RPGs (paper and virtual). He was raised in the 90s, to which he would gladly return. Loves Tarantino movies, thanks to Mad Max and the first Fallout he lost himself in post-apo, and Berserk convinced him to dark fantasy. Today he tries his hand at e-commerce and marketing, while also supporting the Newsroom on weekends, which allows him to continue cultivating old passions.
Is wipe worth it in ARC Raiders? Let's answer it
Is BF6 Ice Lock worth the chill or just a chore? The new Battlefield 6 survival mechanic doesn’t warm everyone up
Brainteaser answers in Dispatch. Let’s solve his riddles
Answer to “Place where bees are kept” in Cookie Jam
Which Mecha Man contains the bomb in Dispatch. Here’s how to complete Comically Yours
Don’t know what “Popular Hawaiian lute” is in Cookie Jam? Here’s the answer you’re looking for
Can’t crack “Rich dairy delight” in Cookie Jam. Here’s the answer