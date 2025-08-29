Failed to connect to instance in PoE2? Players can’t join the game due to server issues

Path of Exile 2 The Third Edict, which finally introduces Act 4, is now live, along with the new Rise of the Abyssal league that players can start immediately. However, as with most updates, unexpected problems can arise – especially when a patch brings major changes and new content. Along with the new marketplace and Twitch drops, came HTTP 403 error, problems with leaving Clearfell encampment, and connection issues. If you’re having trouble logging in, here’s what you need to know.

Connection issues in PoE 2

With the launch of the new update, Grinding Gear Games kicked things off with a free weekend for everyone to try out Path of Exile 2. Naturally, this drew in a massive wave of players eager to log in all at once. And when that many people try to jump into the game simultaneously, the servers inevitably start to struggle. On Steam alone, player numbers skyrocketed from around 10,000 concurrent users to well over 300,000 in a short time, overwhelming the servers and causing widespread connection issues.

It’s hard to believe Grinding Gear Games didn’t anticipate such a huge surge, but even with preparation, handling that kind of traffic is no small task. Things should stabilize soon, but for now, the “failed to connect to instance” errors don’t have a real fix on the player’s side. The best option is simply to wait it out and try again later. Checking back in after 30 minutes or more might give the servers some breathing room. Nothing will really help right now if you’re kicked out of the game as soon as you get in.