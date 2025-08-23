How to get Brainrot mutation in Grow a Garden (GaG). Special weather is not needed

Many players are fascinated by the new mutation – Brainrot one – in Grow a Garden (GaG). We will tell you how to get it.

Damian Gacek

How to get Brainrot mutation in Grow a Garden (GaG). Special weather is not needed, image source: Image by ChatGPT.
How to get Brainrot mutation in Grow a Garden (GaG). Special weather is not needed Source: Image by ChatGPT.

New update, new Admin Abuse, new mutations! We all want to get those precious multiplayers, right? It seems that the most valuable one this time is Brainrot mutation which was given during the admin weather event. However, there is another way to get it.

How to get Brainrot mutation in Grow a Garden (GaG)

It seems that Brainrot mutation is the most precious one out of those presented during this event. While the precise math has to be done in the future, it seems that Brainrot Mutation gives over 100x multiplayer. It was applied for the first time during the Admin Abuse War, and more precisely, during a weather event called Brainrot Patrol. It is unknown if it will reappear.

However, there is a chance that you will not have to wait that long. One of the new pets can also apply Brainrot mutation – Lemon Lion. There is still a chance to get it, as Jandel runs the abuse once again right now. So, jump into the game!

More:

Roblox

August 27, 2006

PC PlayStation Xbox Mobile
Rate It!
Like it?

0

Damian Gacek

Author: Damian Gacek

Graduate of English Philology and English in Public Communication. His portfolio includes a scientific article on video game translation. Working with Gamepressure.com since 2019, writing for various departments. Currently, deals with guides and occasionally supports the newsroom. Interested in electronic entertainment since childhood. Loves RPGs and strategies, often also immersing himself in the depths of indie games. In his free time, works on a book and learns film editing.

RDR2 Guide Cyberpunk 2077 Guide Assassins Creed Shadows Map BG3 Guide AC Shadows Guide How to Find and Activate Hall of the Penitent in Diablo 4 Kingdom Come 2 Interactive Map BG3 Interactive Map