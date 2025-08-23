How to get Brainrot mutation in Grow a Garden (GaG). Special weather is not needed

New update, new Admin Abuse, new mutations! We all want to get those precious multiplayers, right? It seems that the most valuable one this time is Brainrot mutation which was given during the admin weather event. However, there is another way to get it.

How to get Brainrot mutation in Grow a Garden (GaG)

It seems that Brainrot mutation is the most precious one out of those presented during this event. While the precise math has to be done in the future, it seems that Brainrot Mutation gives over 100x multiplayer. It was applied for the first time during the Admin Abuse War, and more precisely, during a weather event called Brainrot Patrol. It is unknown if it will reappear.

However, there is a chance that you will not have to wait that long. One of the new pets can also apply Brainrot mutation – Lemon Lion. There is still a chance to get it, as Jandel runs the abuse once again right now. So, jump into the game!