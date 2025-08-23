Grow a Garden (GaG) Admin Abuse War rewards. Meet Green Bean, Lemon Lion and Apple Gazelle - new pets

We are about to experience something spectacular in Grow a Garden – Admin Abuse War. It is the biggest Admin Abuse since the beginning of this weekly event. It means that we will get some nice rewards. Moreover, the event is followed by the second part of Beanstalk. Do you know what that means? New pets! We already know what to expect thanks to Jandel himself who… spilled the beans (sorry for the pun, but it is a perfect opportunity to use it)

New pets in Grow a Garden (GaG)

At the time of writing this news, the pets and other rewards are not in the game yet. So, be patient and wait for the event / the second part of the Beanstalk event. Moreover, remember to wear Elder Bean costume, as some rewards may be exclusive for players who do that.

Lemon Lion. Source: Grow a Garden Discord.

The first confirmed pet is Lemon Lion and it will be a reward for Admin Abuse. It was revealed on the official Discord. However, since then, Jandel posted the list of more rewards that will be available today. Keep in mind though that they are not divided into rewards for event and Admin Abuse. So, at this point we can’t be sure about what can be obtained when.

Other revealed rewards are:

Apple Gazelle Golden Beanstalk Green Bean Pet Lots of restocks. Peach Wasp

Keep in mind that it is not a full list of new items. We expect some new plants and probably even more pets.

It is easy to find pets on the list above – Peach Wasp, Apple Gazelle and Green Bean Pet (of course, we should not forget about Lemon Lion). Taking into consideration Elder Bean, who promotes the Admin Abuse event, we can assume that Green Bean will be a reward during the event, next to Lemon Lion.

It seems that participating in this event, due to its size, is a mandatory thing for all Grow a Garden fans. Remember that event rewards are often restricted to a given period. It means that they will be available for a short time and after that, the only possible way of getting them will be to buy them from other players.