Looking for Grilled Owl from Grow a Garden Admin Abuse? We know the answer

Admin Abuse in Grow a Garden has just finished. To be precise, two of them, as Jandel decided to run it again after the official one ended. During the event, players were supposed to get Grilled Owl. However, there are numerous posts on the official Discord server that they did not get it. Unfortunately, there might be a slight misunderstanding.

Problems with Grilled Owl in Grow a Garden explained

After hearing about Grilled Owl, many players thought about Cooked Owl, a Mythical pet, which has a chance to cook nearby fruit and boosts active pets’ XP. However, it is not the case.

Grilled Owl is not a pet at all; it is a cosmetic. It means that there is a great chance that you have the item. However, you need to search for it in the Cosmetic tab, not among pets. Use a cogwheel in the upper left corner of the screen to check out your cosmetics.

Of course, we also should take into consideration that there were some lags on the server with acquiring items. It was probably due to higher than usual number of players. So, if you can’t find the owl, give it some time, and it might appear at some point in your inventory. Good luck.

