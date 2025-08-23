What is Admin Abuse in Grow a Garden (GaG)? What time it is and all you need to know

Grow a Garden is the most popular Roblox game. It means that many new players join it every day to check it out. It is a good time to jump into it due to the upcoming Admin Abuse War. However, at the same time, it is very confusing because of it and overflow of information. So, let’s explain what is going on.

What is Admin Abuse in Grow a Garden (GaG)?

Admin Abuse is an event in which Grow a Garden developers or people with admin powers enter the game to play pranks. They can write silly comments or cause special weather. The latter is especially important, as it can cause your plants to mutate. So, it is a good thing and has interesting visual effects.

It is not all, though. Participants get also some free gifts. For example, during Albert Admin Abuse, it was possible to get Junkbot. It is a pet, which has a chance to apply Oil mutation on your plants.

What is Admin Abuse War in Grow a Garden (GaG)?

Admin Abuse, which will take place on August 23, 2025, is a little bit different, though, as it is a war. Admin Abuse War is not a regular event; it is a confrontation between Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot (a different popular Roblox game). Jandel, the creator of GaG, has announced that he will pay 5 000 Dollars to Team Water (a charity organization) for each million of players more than Steal a Brainrot. Sammy, Steam a Brainrot developer, accepted the challenge and promised to donate money regardless of the winner.

It will be the biggest Admin Abuse event till now. So, we can expect something huge. A new weather and a lot of restocks have been already announced. Of course, participants will probably get a new pet, too. Don’t forget your costume, though.

What time is Admin Abuse in Grow a Garden (GaG)?

Regularly, Admin Abuse is one hour before the Saturday update, so 9 AM EST. However, due to the war, it will begin later, at 10 AM EST. You can check out your local time here. Look at the first time.