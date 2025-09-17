How to get Dancer in Borderlands 4. It is a must-have for all Rafa players

Borderlands 4 is full of interesting places and items to get. However, if you want to defeat powerful bosses, you need to become powerful yourself. Of course, it is a looter shooter, so an important way of getting stronger is through finding new items. Some of them may be strange or even useless but others… can be really overpowered. If you play as Rafa, there is an item you need to equip no matter what – Dancer. Let’s look at how to get it.

Dancer in Borderlands 4

Dancer is an Exo-Soldier class mode. You will unlock this gear slot at level 20. This item is quite important, though, as it has interesting, and guaranteed, perk – “Overdrive bonuses are increased by +100%.” Yes, it is that powerful!

How to get Dancer in Borderlands 4

Now that you know that you want Dancer, the question remains how to get it. It is simple – follow the main quests. The possibility of looting this item appears at the end of Rush the Gate quest. We will have to face one of the Timekeeper’s commanders, Idolator Sol. His fortress is in The Fadefields, in the sector with a fitting name – Idolator’s Noose (south of the map). The boss is the last opponent in the Fortress Indomita. However, you will be taken to this place by the story, so it is impossible to miss it.

If you want to get Dancer faster (and you are powerful enough), we recommend completing the fight on hard difficulty, as it seems that there is a better chance to get legendary loot that way. Moreover, there is Moxxi’s Big Encore that will allow you to respawn the boss as many times as you want.

Of course, don’t forget that secondary perks (except the Overdrive bonuses) are randomized. You can get, for example, boost to Malee Critical Hit Chance, Action Skill Cooldown Rate, Action Skill Duration, Gun Damage or Sniper Rifle Damage. So, even if you drop one Dancer, there is a point to look for another one. Good luck.