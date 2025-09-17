Final boss in Cronos can kill you with one surprising attack. We explain how to win the final battle

The final boss in Cronos can give you a hard time, as he likes to move around the battlefield and attack by surprise. We will give you tips on how to deal with the unusual skills of the final boss, as well as how to weaken him. You will also find out what important choice is associated with the game's endings.

WARNING! The following text contains information related to Cronos' ending.

Point of no return

The final location in the game is called The Clocktower. You will reach it during the mission to Find the Pathfinder. This place can be treated as the so-called point of no return, because this is the last chance to manually save the game, upgrade equipment, and replenish supplies.

You must prepare to fight the final boss. Take above all as much ammunition as possible, preferably for stronger weapons (e.g. rifle or shotgun). Additionally, add as many healing items to your inventory as possible. The Traveler will surely find herself on the brink of death many times. However, you do not have to take fuel for the flamethrower or Pyre mines. The Orphans will not appear in the final battle, so the fire won't be as effective here.

How to defeat the final boss?

The final boss of the game is called the Pathfinder, and the fight will take place on several different arenas. The fight is divided into 4 parts and in each subsequent one, the boss gets new attacks, increasing the level of challenge.

The biggest challenge in this fight is that the Pathfinder can teleport and suddenly appear next to the Traveler. This poses a deadly threat, because there is no dodge in the game. You may get injured if you don't quickly jump in another direction.

You can deliberately limit the boss's teleportation by approaching the Pathfinder and provoking him to use melee attacks. Then move away from the boss and shoot him. Use regular shots instead of charged ones - the Pathfinder can teleport and escape before the charging is finished.

Starting from the second phase, the boss's melee attacks will become more complex. The Pathfinder can deliver a series of blows and sprint towards the Traveler. Don't try to run away from him then, just stop the running boss by shooting him with a stronger weapon.

The Pathfinder will also start attacking with energy orbs from a distance. Initially, there will be 3 projectiles, but their number will increase later in the battle. Run without stopping to the sides to minimize the risk of getting hit. You can also hide behind obstacles.

In the third phase of the fight, the boss's most important new attack is an energy explosion. This is a charged attack, so you have some time to dodge. Use the energy boots to escape to one of the levitating platforms located above the arena. After the energy wave passes you, return to the main arena.

The novelty in the final fourth phase are the side areas hidden behind anomalies. You need to quickly use the emitter. In the side locations, you will find chests with supplies. Here you can also avoid energy explosions (there are no levitating shelves in this phase of the fight).

From now on, the Pathfinder will create electricity where you stand - run away from it while also shooting at the boss. The boss will teleport more often, so it's even more important to provoke him into melee attacks by reducing the distance. Save as many medicines as possible for this phase, because it's easiest to get injured here.

Important choice regarding the Pathfinder

After defeating the final boss, you have to make an important choice - you can finish off the Pathfinder or spare him and let him leave with Weronika. Each of these variants is associated with a separate ending. To get both and earn the trophies associated with them, you have to defeat the boss twice.