How to get Heart of the Woods in Silksong, and progress Old Hearts

Hollow Knight: Silksong is definitely one of the most popular games of the year. Team Cherry’s platformer broke even all shops because of the huge number of people eager to buy this production on release day. It’s been over a week since the premiere, so now you don’t have to worry about problems with purchasing it. Even the difficulty issues will be addressed soon. So, now you can discover the secrets of the game. One of the well-hidden items that you can find during the adventure is Heart of the Woods (another one is Craw Summons). Let’s find out how to find it.

How to get Heart of the Woods in Silksong

The Old Hearts is a quest available in Act 3. One of its steps is to claim Heart of the Woods. It’s not the simplest task. It is really well-hidden, and you can simply miss it. So, how to find it?

Your journey should begin at Grand Gate. Go to the place marked on the map. Jump at the top of the tower and turn right to bypass the elevator that collapsed as soon as you have entered the area.

Hollow Knight Silksong, developer: Team Cherry

Descend as deep as you can. When you reach a wide elevator shaft, you must look at its left wall very closely. There is a small, hidden passage about a halfway between the place you have emerged from and the bottom. You can either try to reach it while falling or just dash up from the bottom of the shaft. You will recognize it thanks to the crack in the wall. Go through corridor until you reach a big room. Destroy the chain on which big rocks hang from the ceiling (they are close to the entrance of the room). This will open a passage on the floor. Go down and watch out for thorns. Continuing, you will reach a room full of spikes. Use the flowers to avoid obstacles. Before the end of the corridor, there is a passage that leads up and right. Once again use flowers and reach the dead-end. You can break the ceiling above you. At this point you have a straight way to the Heart of the Woods. You must defeat a guardian.

Of course, acquiring Heart of the Woods is not that simple. At the end of your road, you must defeat boss called Nyleth. This boss looks like a flower, and one of its attacks is a dangerous pollen explosion. When you win, you will finally get the heart.