How to enter the Citadel in Hollow Knight: Silksong? We show both paths to the new area

The text contains spoilers regarding the ending of the first act of Hollow Knight: Silksong.

Your first main goal in Hollow Knight: Silksong is to reach the Citadel at the very top of Pharloom. This is your task throughout the entire first act of the game. Although the road to the Citadel may seem straightforward and linear, leading you straight to the main gates of the fortress, it is not the only available path. While exploring several hidden, optional locations, you may come across a hidden passage leading to the back entrance of the Citadel. This branching is available in the Greymoor area. In this text, we described how to get inside the Citadel, both through the main gate and through the back door.

You can find more useful information in our short guide:

How to get to the Citadel through the main entrance?

The main path to the Citadel is quite linear and it is the one that players who prefer not to check every wall will come across. You have to leave Greymoor through the western exit, which is guarded by the boss, Moorwing - you need to kill him or bypass him by completing a side quest for the flea caravan. This path will take you to Haunted Bellhart, and then to Shellwood forest. Continuing west, you will reach the Blasted Steps area - the last location before the Citadel. At the very end, you will find the main gate to the Citadel, which can be opened with the Needolin skill (you will acquire it by defeating Widow in Haunted Bellhart). Opening the gates will immediately start the battle with the Last Judge, the final boss of the first act. After defeating him, you will gain access to the Citadel, where the second act takes place.

How to get to the Citadel through the back door?

The optional, hidden path to the Citadel requires much more careful exploration, as it is concealed behind several secret passages. Once again, you start in Greymoor. This time, however, you should not leave the location through the western exit. In the very center of the area is the Halfway Home inn. Climbing to the top of the tower on the left side, you can unlock the elevator next to the inn and go through the corridor high above the inn, which will take you to the optional location, Sinner’s Road.

Sinner's Road seemingly appears to have no exit, but in the upper left corner of the area there is a damaged wall that can be destroyed. It will lead you to The Mist - a looped location not visible on the map. You won't find any loot or benches here, and there are several exits from each room. To get to the other side, you have to use the help of fireflies, which are located in every room. When you approach the fireflies, play the Needolin for a few seconds. The fireflies will start to move - run after them, and they will lead you to the exit from The Mist. Repeat this step until you leave the entire area.

After leaving The Mist, you will enter a small building, Exhaust Organ. At the end of it, the alternative final boss of the first act, Phantom, awaits you. After defeating her, you can proceed - the linear path will lead you straight to the Citadel, starting the second act in an alternative way.

