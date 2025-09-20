Since introduction of cooking to Grow a Garden, this activity became quite useful. That’s why we have prepared tips on how to cook all Transcendent and Prismatic recipes. In this guide we will share with you some soup recipes. Of course, the most important one is Prismatic.

How to make Prismatic soup in Grow a Garden (GaG)

Prismatic: 3 x Bone Blossoms, 1 Sugar Apple, 1 Pumpkin.

Of course, it is not the only recipe, there are others… they may be less powerful, but you should still get soup thanks to them: