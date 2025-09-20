All Fall Energy rewards in Grow a Garden (GaG). Check out what items you can get!

The second part of Fall Market event is here. In the first week, we had a chance to test new mutations, pets and a many new items to buy. However, it is not all that Grow a Garden developers prepared for us. The extension offers us even more. However, as always, we have to work for the new goodies. This time, it is important to get Fall Energy. We can get it for completing quests. In exchange, we will win 1 reward. Let’s see what we can get for our hard work.

All Fall Energy rewards in Grow a Garden (GaG)

50 Fall Energy rewards

3 Rakes Firefly Jar Maple Leaf Kite Sky Lantern

100 Fall Energy rewards

20 Watering Cans 3 Reclaimers 30 Event Lanterns Firefly Jar Leaf Blower Maple Leaf Kite Rake Sky Lantern

150 Fall Energy rewards

15 Rakes 2 Small Toys 2 Small Treats Godly Sprinkler Leaf Blower Super Leaf Blower

200 Fall Energy rewards

2 Super Leaf Blowers 20 Rakes Fall Crate Maple Sprinkler

250 Fall Energy rewards

2 Acorn Lollipops 3 Fall Crates 3 Fall Eggs 3 Fall Seed Packs 3 Maple Crates Gold Fertilizer. Maple Leaf Charm

500 Fall Energy rewards