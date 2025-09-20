All Fall Energy rewards in Grow a Garden (GaG). Check out what items you can get!
If you would like to learn all Fall Energy rewards in Grow a Garden (GaG), you are in a good place. Let’s look at the second part of Fall Market event.
1
The second part of Fall Market event is here. In the first week, we had a chance to test new mutations, pets and a many new items to buy. However, it is not all that Grow a Garden developers prepared for us. The extension offers us even more. However, as always, we have to work for the new goodies. This time, it is important to get Fall Energy. We can get it for completing quests. In exchange, we will win 1 reward. Let’s see what we can get for our hard work.
All Fall Energy rewards in Grow a Garden (GaG)
- 50 Fall Energy rewards
- 100 Fall Energy rewards
- 150 Fall Energy rewards
- 200 Fall Energy rewards
- 250 Fall Energy rewards
- 500 Fall Energy rewards
50 Fall Energy rewards
- 3 Rakes
- Firefly Jar
- Maple Leaf Kite
- Sky Lantern
100 Fall Energy rewards
- 20 Watering Cans
- 3 Reclaimers
- 30 Event Lanterns
- Firefly Jar
- Leaf Blower
- Maple Leaf Kite
- Rake
- Sky Lantern
150 Fall Energy rewards
- 15 Rakes
- 2 Small Toys
- 2 Small Treats
- Godly Sprinkler
- Leaf Blower
- Super Leaf Blower
200 Fall Energy rewards
- 2 Super Leaf Blowers
- 20 Rakes
- Fall Crate
- Maple Sprinkler
250 Fall Energy rewards
- 2 Acorn Lollipops
- 3 Fall Crates
- 3 Fall Eggs
- 3 Fall Seed Packs
- 3 Maple Crates
- Gold Fertilizer.
- Maple Leaf Charm
500 Fall Energy rewards
- 2 Super Watering Cans
- Gold Lollipop
- Golden Acorn
- Grandmaster Sprinkler
- Maple Resin
- Rainbow Fertilizer
- Silver Fall Seed Pack
