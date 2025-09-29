How to master Sonic Crossworlds friendship rewards

Sonic Racing Crossworlds is a racing game in which players compete using vehicles and other land, water, or air machines. They also control the characters known from the Sonic universe. By playing with your favorite racer, you can unlock friendship rewards. This is a progression system that allows you to earn cosmetic items. Here you will learn how to master rewards in this game.

How to unlock friendship progression system in Sonic Racing Crossworlds?

The friendship progression system will not be available in the beginning. To unlock it, you will first need to complete all seven main Grand Prix races. If you want to unlock this system earlier, try to complete the race at the highest speed level, then slower speed levels will also be counted. This system is an end-game mechanic, which is why it is not available at first.

How to get friendship rewards in Sonic Racing Crossworlds?

Once you have unlocked the friendship progression system, you will need to collect a special currency to unlock rewards, called Donpa Tickets. You can earn them in many ways, by completing daily races, winning Grand Prix races, and completing challenges.

How to speed up the process of mastering friendship rewards?

The process of unlocking all rewards is quite long, as it requires a lot of Donpa Tickets. Each level needs more of this currency, and characters have a maximum of 5 friendship levels.

To make it much easier to earn rewards, it is worth following a few tips: