Gran Turismo 8 isn't coming out anytime soon. Instead, the devs are breathing new life into GT7 with a big Spec III update

During the State of Play show, the father of the Gran Turismo series, Kazunori Yamauchi, appeared in front of the camera to announce the unexpected news – in December, GT7 will get a big update, Spec III with tons of free content.

New tracks and cars

First and foremost, we will get two new routes at once – something players have been waiting for over a year. These will be the real Gilles Villeneuve racetrack (in Canada) and Yas Marina (in the United Arab Emirates), which you may recognize from the Formula 1 championships.

Next to it, there will be eight cars – so far, half of them have been shown: Ferrari 296 GT3, Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R, Mine’s BNR34 Skyline GT-R, and an unidentified F1 car from the 90s. The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra, announced a few months ago, is also likely to be included.

Other new features in Spec III

Moreover, there will be some changes in the gameplay of Gran Turismo 7:

a "data logger" will be added, providing detailed telemetry; weekly challenges will be expanded, in addition to races, they will include activities such as time trials or special missions; in the Cafe, we will find an enigmatic "seasonal menu"; in Practice mode on the track, we will take part in new challenges; there will be an opportunity to obtain permanent invitations to the showrooms of individual brands; the maximum level of the collector will be raised; online races will receive "improvements."

We will likely learn more details closer to December.

Sales milestone

At the same time, Kazunori Yamauchi announced that the sales of all games in the Gran Turismo series have exceeded 100 million copies (this happened on June 25).

Update 1.63

By the way, yesterday morning Gran Turismo 7 got its latest monthly update (version 1.63), and they added five new cars:

Hyundai Elantra N '23, Mazda Spirit Racing Roadster 12R '25, Opel Corsa GSE Vision Gran Turismo, Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40V '74, Toyota RAV4 Adventure '20.

Update Spec III is set to be numbered 1.64, so it looks like October and November will pass without any new features in GT7.