„I am not a child”. Snake's voice actor has dropped his grudge against Kojima and agreed to play Metal Gear Solid 5, and „all is forgiven.”

This September marks the 10th anniversary of Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain. Today the game is considered a true classic, but many forget that its release was surrounded by controversy over the choice of the actor for the main role. Specifically, longtime series voice actor David Hayter was replaced by a Hollywood star - Kiefer Sutherland.

In a recent interview with VGC, Hayter spoke about the situation, admitting that with time he was able to come to terms with it - and even finally play MGS5. He stated:

I didn’t want to play the game because I figured it would hurt my feelings. Then, you know, 10 years went by and I was like "ah, to hell with my feelings." What do I care? (...) I was like: "Stop being a baby and play the game." So I played it. It’s amazing.

Hayter admitted that for a long time, he felt offended when fans would say their favorite game in the series was the one he wasn’t even in. That changed once he finally gave Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain a try, which helped him let go of his grudge against Hideo Kojima.

And then I played it and I’m like, "I think this is my favourite gameplay of the series." So far as I’m concerned, all is forgiven.

David Hayter also recalled running into Kiefer Sutherland at a bar in Dallas. They had a few drinks and made it clear there’s no bad blood between them.

It’s worth noting that Hayter eventually got the chance to return to the series. He’s back as the voice of the main character in the upcoming Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. The remake is set to launch in just 10 days, on August 28, for PC as well as Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PlayStation 5.