Assassin's Creed: Shadows is the best-selling game in 2025. Digital games reach an unexpected sales result

Even though Assassin's Creed: Shadows stirred up some controversy early on, the latest entry in the series has been a massive commercial success. According to a report from The Game Business, using data from GSD (Games Sales Data), Shadows is currently the best-selling game of 2025 in Europe.

Ubisoft’s game, which follows the story of Naoe and Yasuke, has even outperformed titles like Monster Hunter: Wilds, Split Fiction, and Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. The ranking is based on data from 15 major European markets and is up to date as of July 28.

Football rules in Europe

If we look beyond just this year’s releases, the top seller is still EA Sports FC 25, which launched at the end of September 2024. Assassin's Creed: Shadows came in second, while the podium was rounded out by GTA V, Rockstar Games’ evergreen bestseller.

Mario Kart World being 9th is quite interesting too. The ranking only includes physical sales. Meanwhile, most Nintendo Switch 2 consoles sold this year came bundled with digital copies of the game. However, GSD doesn’t have full data from Nintendo’s online store, which means their actual sales could be much higher.

Best-selling games in Europe in 2025

Spot Title 1. EA Sports FC 25 2. Assassin's Creed: Shadows 3. Grand Theft Auto 5 4. Red Dead Redemption 2 5. Hogwarts Legacy 6. Split Fiction 7. Monster Hunter: Wilds 8. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 9. Mario Kart World 10. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

Less interest in digital versions

The report also shows that so far in 2025, 71 million PC and console games have been sold across the main European markets, and a whopping 74% of those were digital copies. That’s a 6% drop compared to the same period in 2024.

For now, it’s unclear if EA Sports FC 25 will hold the top spot through the end of 2025. The launches of this year’s football game, EA Sports FC 26, along with popular FPS titles like Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 and Battlefield 6, could play a major role in shaping the rankings. It’s worth noting that in 2024, EA Sports FC 25 topped the European sales charts, followed by Black Ops 6 and EA Sports FC 24.