“I have no idea what happens.” Elizabeth Olsen just starred in a Marvel TV series, but she doesn't remember anything about it

Elizabeth Olsen has been playing Scarlet Witch in the MCU for 10 years. Not only has she appeared in several films, but she also had a TV series dedicated to her character, although it isn’t the only one in which she played Wanda Maximoff.

Recently, fans could hear her in the animated TV series Marvel Zombies, where Olsen returned to her famous role from MCU. As it turns out, although this is the latest MCU production, the actress doesn’t remember anything about it. As she explained during L.A. Comic Con, she recorded her lines years ago, so she cannot remember anything (via Sensacine).

I truly recorded that years ago. I can’t remember anything. I need to watch it. I have no idea what [happens in] Marvel Zombies.

Marvel Zombies, Bryan Andrews and Zeb Wells, Disney+, 2025

Elizabeth Olsen went on to explain that she recorded her lines from home and because of that she guessed that it must have been in 2020 or 2021 during the pandemic, which would explain why she did it from home rather than a professional studio.

It’s my voice. I did it in my house, I wasn’t even in an office space. This must have been 2020, 2021? Why was I working in my house and not in a studio? I really have no idea what it was like. I’m so sorry.

Marvel Zombies is a new four-part animated TV series from the MCU, which premiered on Disney+ on September 24. It takes place in an alternate reality where the Avengers have been overtaken by a zombie plague. Those who survive must find a way to stop the undead with super-powers in order to save the world.

